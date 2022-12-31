Weather Drawing: Happy New Year's Eve!
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401
Counting down to 2023. Weather drawing by Hannah Rugroden from Mr. Svir's and Mrs. Meyer's third grade class at Harrison Elementary School.
