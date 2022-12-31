99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Weather Drawing: Happy New Year's Eve!

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401

Child's drawing of a decorated evergreen tree, lights, and confetti, along with happy new year.
Weather drawing by Hannah Rugroden from Mr. Svir's and Mrs. Meyer's third grade class at Harrison Elementary School.
Contributed
By Hannah Rugroden
December 31, 2022 08:00 AM
Counting down to 2023. Weather drawing by Hannah Rugroden from Mr. Svir's and Mrs. Meyer's third grade class at Harrison Elementary School.

