99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Weather Drawing: Home for the holidays

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401

A child's drawing of a three-story home showing the inside rooms at the holidays.
Weather drawing by Jonas Klicker from Mrs. Meyer's third grade class at Harrison Elementary School.
Contributed
By Jonas Klicker
December 29, 2022 08:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Weather drawing by Jonas Klicker from Mrs. Meyer's third grade class at Harrison Elementary School.

More weather drawings
Drawing of a girl.
Weather
Weather Drawing: Feeling festive
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.
December 28, 2022 08:15 AM
 · 
By  Jayne Wilhelm
A drawing of a penguin by a Christmas tree, a hot cocoa stand and a toy store.
Weather
Weather Drawing: Let's shop
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.
December 27, 2022 08:15 AM
 · 
By  Saydee Olson
A drawing of a Christmas scene.
Weather
Weather Drawing: Merry Christmas!
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.
December 24, 2022 04:30 AM
 · 
By  Myrikal Ausland-Bethel
Drawing of a two people and a snowman outside next to a Christmas tree and an American flag.
Weather
Weather Drawing: Celebrating Christmas
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.
December 23, 2022 08:15 AM
 · 
By  Madison Ryti

Related Topics: WEATHER DRAWINGWEATHEREDUCATIONHARRISON SCHOOL
What to read next
Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast logo
Local
Listen: Brekken bids farewell to Crow Wing County Board
Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
December 29, 2022 07:15 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Crow Wing County commissioners pose for a photo
Local
Brekken bids farewell to Crow Wing County Board
It was both rewarding and challenging to serve in a full-time position with wide-ranging responsibilities, he said.
December 29, 2022 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Chelsey Perkins
Family skating together.
Local
Skating race
December 29, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
police-blotter18.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - Dec. 29
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
December 29, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report