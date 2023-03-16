6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Weather Drawing: It's almost here

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401

A child's drawing of a rainbow, leprechaun and gold.
Weather drawing by Brooke Klocke from Mrs. Olson's first grade class at Garfield Elementary School.
Contributed
By Brooke Klocke
Today at 8:37 AM

The day for the wearing of the green is almost here. Weather drawing by Brooke Klocke from Mrs. Olson's first grade class at Garfield Elementary School.

More weather drawings
Child's drawing of a shamrock, rainbow, pot of gold and a sun
Local
Weather Drawing: Shamrocks and rainbows
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401
March 15, 2023 03:27 AM
 · 
By  Jackson J.
Child's drawing of a person out on a sunny day
Local
Weather Drawing: Welcome sunshine
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401
March 14, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Bentley Mohs
Child's drawing of snow, trees and a vehicle
Local
Weather Drawing: More snow
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401
March 13, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Anna Slaughter
A pot of gold, a rainbow, a shamrock and a leprechaun
Local
Weather Drawing: Celebrate the green
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401
March 11, 2023 02:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report

What To Read Next
Mike Bestul
Local
Brainerd officials interview 2 for police chief job
March 16, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
A backhoe lifts what remains of trees being removed at Kiwanis Park on a sunny winter day.
Local
Kiwanis Park clearing
March 16, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
The Mississippi River in winter.
Local
BWSR accepting applications for water storage grants
March 16, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Grant Loge
Prep
Area Boys Basketball: Pequot advances to section finals
March 15, 2023 08:22 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A basketball player goes up for a layup.
Prep
Girls Basketball: Goodhue rebounds from slow start to top Rangers
March 15, 2023 09:39 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
f10435-20210113-mille-lacs-sign-1400.jpg
Minnesota
Despite mounting legal costs, Mille Lacs County plans to appeal ruling in tribal case
March 15, 2023 10:34 AM
 · 
By  Kirsti Marohn / MPR News
Lakes Area Skatepark logo
Local
Pints for a Purpose to benefit skate park nonprofit
March 15, 2023 08:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report