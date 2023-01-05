99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Weather Drawing: Let it snow

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401

A house dressed for the holidays in a snowstorm
Weather drawing by Gretchen Owen from Mrs. Barber's second grade class at Garfield Elementary School.
Contributed
By Gretchen Owen
January 05, 2023 08:30 AM
