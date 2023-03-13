6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather Drawing: More snow

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401

Child's drawing of snow, trees and a vehicle
Weather drawing by Anna Slaughter from Mrs. Martin's first grade class at Garfield Elementary School.
Contributed
By Anna Slaughter
March 13, 2023 08:30 AM

Weather drawing by Anna Slaughter from Mrs. Martin's first grade class at Garfield Elementary School.

