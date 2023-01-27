STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
News | Local
Weather Drawing: Ready for Ice Fishing Extravaganza

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401

Child's drawing of people ice fishing on a sunny day
Weather drawing by Nora O'Reilly from Miss Haas' and Mrs. Meyer's second grade class at St. Francis of the Lakes Catholic School.
Contributed
By Nora O'Reilly
January 27, 2023 08:30 AM
The Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza is Saturday. Bundle up. Weather drawing by Nora O'Reilly from Miss Haas' and Mrs. Meyer's second grade class at St. Francis of the Lakes Catholic School.

Related Topics: WEATHER DRAWINGWEATHEREDUCATIONST. FRANCIS OF THE LAKESBRAINERD JAYCEES ICE FISHING EXTRAVAGANZA
