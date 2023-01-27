Weather Drawing: Ready for Ice Fishing Extravaganza
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401
The Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza is Saturday. Bundle up. Weather drawing by Nora O'Reilly from Miss Haas' and Mrs. Meyer's second grade class at St. Francis of the Lakes Catholic School.
