Weather Drawing: Seasonal change is coming

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401

Child's drawing of winter and snow on one side and summer with flowers under the sun on the other.
Weather drawing by Summer Ball from Mrs. Graumann's first grade class at Baxter Elementary School.
By Summer Ball
March 10, 2023 07:31 AM

Summer is coming, eventually. Weather drawing by Summer Ball from Mrs. Graumann's first grade class at Baxter Elementary School.

More weather drawings
Drawing of snow people.
Weather
Weather Drawing: Dance of the snow people
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.
March 09, 2023 07:20 AM
Drawing of a car on a road between two trees.
Weather
Weather Drawing: On the road again
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.
March 08, 2023 03:27 AM
By  Hadleigh Kleinschmidt
A trio of snowmen are on top little hills with snow falling.
Local
Weather Drawing: Time to make snowmen
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401
March 07, 2023 08:00 AM
By  Korbin Erickson
Drawing of a person racing down a snow-covered hill in a sled.
Weather
Weather Drawing: Racing down the snow hill
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.
March 06, 2023 03:57 AM
By  Thomas Gerover

