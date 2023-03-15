6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather Drawing: Shamrocks and rainbows

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401

Child's drawing of a shamrock, rainbow, pot of gold and a sun
Weather drawing by Jackson J. from Mrs. Wing's and Mrs. Meyer's first grade class at Harrison Elementary School.
Contributed
By Jackson J.
March 15, 2023 03:27 AM

It's drawing close to St. Patrick's Day. Weather drawing by Jackson J. from Mrs. Wing's and Mrs. Meyer's first grade class at Harrison Elementary School.

