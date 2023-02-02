This calendar lists book or author events, auditions for theatrical productions, art, craft or food fairs and other unique entertainment events.

Brainerd Fire Chief Tim Holmes asks residents to keep up with proper maintenance on dryers, their lint traps and dryer vent lines.

Board members approved a budget revision for the 2022-23 school year with a much smaller projected deficit than anticipated last summer.

Shadow or no shadow, Phil? Happy Groundhog Day! Weather drawing by Kayla Fleischhacker from Mrs. Meyer's third grade class at Harrison Elementary School.

Weather Drawing: Six more weeks? Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401

