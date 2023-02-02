Weather Drawing: Six more weeks?
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401
We are part of The Trust Project.
Shadow or no shadow, Phil? Happy Groundhog Day! Weather drawing by Kayla Fleischhacker from Mrs. Meyer's third grade class at Harrison Elementary School.
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401
Board members approved a budget revision for the 2022-23 school year with a much smaller projected deficit than anticipated last summer.
Brainerd Fire Chief Tim Holmes asks residents to keep up with proper maintenance on dryers, their lint traps and dryer vent lines.
This calendar lists book or author events, auditions for theatrical productions, art, craft or food fairs and other unique entertainment events.