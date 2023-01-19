STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
News | Local
Weather Drawing: Snowball friends

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401

weatherdrawing011722.jpg
Weather drawing by Aelee Neumann from Mrs. Wangsness' first grade class at Baxter Elementary School.
Contributed
By Aelee Neumann
January 19, 2023 08:30 AM
Weather drawing by Aelee Neumann from Mrs. Wangsness' first grade class at Baxter Elementary School.

