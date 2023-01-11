Weather Drawing: Sunlight, moonlight

The legislators were among the approximately 30% of those serving for the first time this year.

Free training in Deerwood on Jan. 18, 2023, by Northern Pines Mental Health for those interested in suicide prevention and substance abuse.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.