News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Weather Drawing: Sunlight, moonlight

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401

A child's drawing of a house in the woods on a sunny day and under a full moon.
Weather drawing by Bryson Gall from Mrs. Luke's and Mrs. Meyer's fourth grade class at Harrison Elementary School.
Contributed
By Bryson Gall
January 11, 2023 08:15 AM
