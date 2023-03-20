99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather Drawing: The first day of spring

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401

Child's drawing of sunshine, flowers and the words Happy Spring
Weather drawing by Harper Halbert from Mrs. Luke's and Mrs. Meyer's fourth grade class at Harrison Elementary School.
By Harper Halbert
Today at 8:30 AM

Spring officially arrives although it still looks a lot like winter. Weather drawing by Harper Halbert from Mrs. Luke's and Mrs. Meyer's fourth grade class at Harrison Elementary School.

More weather drawings
Child's drawing of a rainbow, several people, birds a house and a pot of gold on a sunny day.
Local
Weather Drawing: Grab the family and celebrate
March 18, 2023 02:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Child's drawing of a rainbow, pot of gold and a leprechaun on a sunny day.
Local
Weather Drawing: Happy St. Patrick's Day
March 17, 2023 04:27 AM
 · 
By  Kimber Verkullen
A child's drawing of a rainbow, leprechaun and gold.
Local
Weather Drawing: It's almost here
March 16, 2023 08:37 AM
 · 
By  Brooke Klocke
Child's drawing of a shamrock, rainbow, pot of gold and a sun
Local
Weather Drawing: Shamrocks and rainbows
March 15, 2023 03:27 AM
 · 
By  Jackson J.

