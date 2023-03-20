Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Spring officially arrives although it still looks a lot like winter. Weather drawing by Harper Halbert from Mrs. Luke's and Mrs. Meyer's fourth grade class at Harrison Elementary School.

Weather Drawing: The first day of spring Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401

