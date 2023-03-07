99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather Drawing: Time to make snowmen

Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401

A trio of snowmen are on top little hills with snow falling.
Weather drawing by Korbin Erickson from Mrs. Sauer's and Mrs. Meyer's first grade class at Harrison Elementary School.
By Korbin Erickson
March 07, 2023 08:00 AM

Sticky March snow is great for making snowmen. Weather drawing by Korbin Erickson from Mrs. Sauer's and Mrs. Meyer's first grade class at Harrison Elementary School.

Drawing of a person racing down a snow-covered hill in a sled.
Weather
Weather Drawing: Racing down the snow hill
March 06, 2023 03:57 AM
By  Thomas Gerover
Drawing of snow falling on a house and tree.
Weather
Weather Drawing: More snow is on its way
March 05, 2023 03:57 AM
By  Dispatch staff report
Drawing of a tree and house at night.
Weather
Weather Drawing: In the dark of night
March 03, 2023 07:27 AM
Drawing of two girls at the beach.
Weather
Weather Drawing: Dreaming of summer
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawing to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401.
March 02, 2023 08:15 AM
By  Izzy Carter

