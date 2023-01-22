Weather Drawing: To the moon
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401
We are part of The Trust Project.
Weather drawing by Brayden Hancock from Mrs. Luke's and Mrs. Meyer's fourth grade class at Harrison Elementary School.
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401
Students receive academic recognition
Cold is a known robber of battery life and with smartphones it can disrupt service causing a phone to shut off.
Crow Wing County maintenance crews will remove snow and fallen and leaning trees, and patch potholes on various county roads throughout the week.