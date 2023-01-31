The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reported finding a body of a male at 2:10 p.m. in a ditch north of the intersection of First Avenue North and Morrison Street East in Motley.

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

How cold is it on the moon? Weather drawing by Landon Olson from Mrs. Luke's and Mrs. Meyer's fourth grade class at Harrison Elementary School.

Weather Drawing: To the moon Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.