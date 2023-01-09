Weather Drawing: Tree lights gleam

Jack Pine Brewery will donate $1 for every pint that’s sold from 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 11. Pizza from Papa Murphy’s will also be served.

The moratorium prohibiting the demolition of housing units for green space or parking lots in residential areas of the city will extend through mid-April.

The Brainerd park off South Seventh Street is a little-known snow-sledding paradise. The 2-acre park was named after Brainerd real estate agent Vern Hitch and Wayne Rosvold, a 5-year-old boy.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.