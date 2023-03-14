Weather Drawing: Welcome sunshine
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401
A respite between storms. Weather drawing by Bentley Mohs from Mrs. Sauer's and Mrs. Meyer's first grade class at Harrison Elementary School.
