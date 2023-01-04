99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Weather Related Closings and Cancellations

Area school closings, delayed starts and early dismissals, business, event and meeting notices. Check back for updates to these listings.

weather-related-cancellations-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com
By Brainerd Dispatch and Echo Journal
January 03, 2023 07:29 PM
Tuesday, JANUARY 4, 2023

SCHOOLS:

The following area schools are closed, starting late, E-learning or dismissing early:

• Paynesville Area Schools - ISD 741: 2 hours late start

COMMUNITY:
• City of Brainerd: Snow emergency begins at 4 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4.

BUSINESSES:

EVENTS:

MEETINGS:

wheres-my-snowplow-shutterstock.jpg
County Snowplow Locator

