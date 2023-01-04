Weather Related Closings and Cancellations
Area school closings, delayed starts and early dismissals, business, event and meeting notices. Check back for updates to these listings.
Tuesday, JANUARY 4, 2023
SCHOOLS:
The following area schools are closed, starting late, E-learning or dismissing early:
• Paynesville Area Schools - ISD 741: 2 hours late start
COMMUNITY:
• City of Brainerd: Snow emergency begins at 4 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4.
BUSINESSES:
EVENTS:
MEETINGS:
