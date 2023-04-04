50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Weather Related Closings and Cancellations - April 4, 2023

Area school closings, delayed starts and early dismissals, business, event and meeting notices. Check back for updates to these listings.

weather-related-cancellations-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com
By Brainerd Dispatch and Echo Journal
Today at 10:53 AM

SCHOOLS:

The following area schools are closed, starting late, E-learning or dismissing early:

• Laporte Public School - ISD 306: Closed, Virtual Day Today. Evening Activities Canceled.

• Menahga Schools - ISD 821: E-Learning Day. No after school activities.

• Nevis School District - ISD 308: E-learning day. No in-person classes and no SAC.

• Park Rapids School - ISD 309: Virtual day today. E-learning day Tuesday April 4th, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

• Sebeka Schools - ISD 820: Closing at 12:30 PM. No band competition on 4/5/2023.

• Staples-Motley Schools - ISD 2170: Closing at 1:00 PM. Afternoon activities canceled.

• Verndale ISD 818: Closing at 12:45 PM. Evening activities canceled.

• Wadena-Deer Creek Schools - ISD 2155: Closing at 12:30 PM

• Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Schools - ISD 113: Closed today. E-learning day.

BUSINESSES:

ADVERTISEMENT

EVENTS:

MEETINGS:

wheres-my-snowplow-shutterstock.jpg
County Snowplow Locator

What To Read Next
Snow emergency illustration for Brainerd.
Local
Brainerd declares snow emergency, plowing to begin early Wednesday
April 04, 2023 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A stack of papers with a graphic note stating meetings and agendas
Local
Crosslake City Council to meet April 6
April 04, 2023 09:53 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Creekside Community
Local
Otto Bremer Trust awards grant to housing nonprofit
April 04, 2023 09:49 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
040423-itasca-state-park-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Mark your calendar! 2023 Free Park Days announced for Minnesota state parks, recreation areas
April 04, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
A movie poster for “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves."
Arts and Entertainment
Review: ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ movie breathes new life into board game
April 04, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
Bainerd High School track and field athletes run in a narrow patch of plowed field.
Local
Snow Track
April 03, 2023 06:14 PM
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
north-central-mn-in-custody.jpg
News
In-Custody in North-central Minnesota Jails
March 09, 2023 02:20 PM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr