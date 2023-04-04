Weather Related Closings and Cancellations - April 4, 2023
Area school closings, delayed starts and early dismissals, business, event and meeting notices. Check back for updates to these listings.
SCHOOLS:
The following area schools are closed, starting late, E-learning or dismissing early:
• Laporte Public School - ISD 306: Closed, Virtual Day Today. Evening Activities Canceled.
• Menahga Schools - ISD 821: E-Learning Day. No after school activities.
• Nevis School District - ISD 308: E-learning day. No in-person classes and no SAC.
• Park Rapids School - ISD 309: Virtual day today. E-learning day Tuesday April 4th, 2023.
• Sebeka Schools - ISD 820: Closing at 12:30 PM. No band competition on 4/5/2023.
• Staples-Motley Schools - ISD 2170: Closing at 1:00 PM. Afternoon activities canceled.
• Verndale ISD 818: Closing at 12:45 PM. Evening activities canceled.
• Wadena-Deer Creek Schools - ISD 2155: Closing at 12:30 PM
• Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Schools - ISD 113: Closed today. E-learning day.
