Weather Related Closings and Cancellations
Area school closings, delayed starts and early dismissals, business, event and meeting notices. Check back for updates to these listings.
To get your notice listed, send your weather related announcements to newstips@brainerddispatch.com. Please include name, city and date(s).
SCHOOLS:
The following area schools are closed, E-learning, delayed or dismissing early. Check back for updates.
• Pine River-Backus Schools - ISD 2174: School canceled for Friday, Dec. 23. No after school events, no evening classes.
• Staples-Motley Schools - ISD 2170: E-Learning Day. No athletic events, activities or community education.
• Upsula Area Schools - ISD 487: Closed Friday. Evening activities canceled.
BUSINESSES:
COMMUNITY:
• City of Brainerd has declared a SNOW EMERGENCY effective Thursday, December 22, 2022.
MEETINGS:
EVENTS:
