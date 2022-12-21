Weather Related Closings and Cancellations

To get your notice listed, send your weather related announcements to newstips@brainerddispatch.com. Please include name, city and date(s).

SCHOOLS:

The following area schools are closed, E-learning, delayed or dismissing early. Check back for updates.

• Pine River-Backus Schools - ISD 2174: School canceled for Friday, Dec. 23. No after school events, no evening classes.

• Staples-Motley Schools - ISD 2170: E-Learning Day. No athletic events, activities or community education.

• Upsula Area Schools - ISD 487: Closed Friday. Evening activities canceled.

BUSINESSES:

COMMUNITY:

• City of Brainerd has declared a SNOW EMERGENCY effective Thursday, December 22, 2022.

MEETINGS:

EVENTS:

