Weather Related Closings and Cancellations

Area school closings, delayed starts and early dismissals, business, event and meeting notices. Check back for updates to these listings.

weather-related-cancellations-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com
By Brainerd Dispatch and Echo Journal
December 21, 2022 10:39 AM
Share
To get your notice listed, send your weather related announcements to newstips@brainerddispatch.com. Please include name, city and date(s).

SCHOOLS:

The following area schools are closed, E-learning, delayed or dismissing early. Check back for updates.

• Pine River-Backus Schools - ISD 2174: School canceled for Friday, Dec. 23. No after school events, no evening classes.

• Staples-Motley Schools - ISD 2170: E-Learning Day. No athletic events, activities or community education.

• Upsula Area Schools - ISD 487: Closed Friday. Evening activities canceled.

wheres-my-snowplow-shutterstock.jpg
County Snowplow Locator

BUSINESSES:

COMMUNITY:

• City of Brainerd has declared a SNOW EMERGENCY effective Thursday, December 22, 2022.

MEETINGS:

EVENTS:

To get your notice listed, send your weather related announcements to newstips@brainerddispatch.com. Please include name, city and date(s).

