News | Local
Weather Related Closings and Cancellations - Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

Area school closings, delayed starts and early dismissals, business, event and meeting notices. Check back for updates to these listings.

weather-related-cancellations-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com
By Brainerd Dispatch and Echo Journal
February 02, 2023 11:55 PM
SCHOOLS:

The following area schools are closed, starting late, E-learning or dismissing early:

• Nay Ah Shing Schools: Nay Ah Shing Schools including Pine Grove and Mille Lacs Early Education will be on a 2-hour late start Friday. Child Care will open at 9:30 a.m.
All other Government Offices will open at regular business hours.

BUSINESSES:

EVENTS:

MEETINGS:

wheres-my-snowplow-shutterstock.jpg
County Snowplow Locator

