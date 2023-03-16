Weather Related Closings and Cancellations - Thurs., March 16, 2023
Area school closings, delayed starts and early dismissals, business, event and meeting notices. Check back for updates to these listings.
SCHOOLS:
The following area schools are closed, starting late, E-learning or dismissing early:
• Bertha-Hewitt School District - ISD 786: Closing at 2:00 pm. Evening activities canceled.
• Central Lakes College - Brainerd: Closing at 2:30 PM
• Central Lakes College - Staples: Closing at 2:30 PM
• Little Falls Community Schools - ISD 482: Closing at 1:30 pm. Evening activities canceled.
ADVERTISEMENT
• Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Public Schools - ISD 2753: Closing at 1:30 pm.
• Northland Community Schools ISD 118: Evening activities canceled. Evening classes canceled - no drivers training.
• Park Rapids School - ISD 309: Evening activities canceled - No Century Adventures.
• Royalton Public Schools - ISD 485: Dismissing at 1:30 today. All students will have lunch prior to dismissal. The MAP Program and all after school activities and events, including any ECFE classes are canceled.
• Swanville Public Schools - ISD 486: Closed. Evening activities canceled.
• Verndale ISD 818: Closed. Evening activities canceled.
• Wadena-Deer Creek Schools - ISD 2155: Closed at 1:00 pm.
ADVERTISEMENT