News Local

Weather Related Closings and Cancellations - Thurs., March 16, 2023

Area school closings, delayed starts and early dismissals, business, event and meeting notices. Check back for updates to these listings.

weather-related-cancellations-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com
By Brainerd Dispatch and Echo Journal
Today at 2:00 PM

SCHOOLS:

The following area schools are closed, starting late, E-learning or dismissing early:

• Bertha-Hewitt School District - ISD 786: Closing at 2:00 pm. Evening activities canceled.

• Central Lakes College - Brainerd: Closing at 2:30 PM

• Central Lakes College - Staples: Closing at 2:30 PM

• Little Falls Community Schools - ISD 482: Closing at 1:30 pm. Evening activities canceled.

• Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Public Schools - ISD 2753: Closing at 1:30 pm.

• Northland Community Schools ISD 118: Evening activities canceled. Evening classes canceled - no drivers training.

• Park Rapids School - ISD 309: Evening activities canceled - No Century Adventures.

• Royalton Public Schools - ISD 485: Dismissing at 1:30 today. All students will have lunch prior to dismissal. The MAP Program and all after school activities and events, including any ECFE classes are canceled.

• Swanville Public Schools - ISD 486: Closed. Evening activities canceled.

• Verndale ISD 818: Closed. Evening activities canceled.

• Wadena-Deer Creek Schools - ISD 2155: Closed at 1:00 pm.

wheres-my-snowplow-shutterstock.jpg
County Snowplow Locator

Get Local

