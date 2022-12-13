Weather Related Closings and Cancellations
FRIDAY, DEC. 16, 2022
The following area schools are closed, starting late, E-learning or dismissing early:
SCHOOLS:
• Aitkin Schools - ISD 1: Opening 2 hrs late. Plowed roads only.
• Brainerd School District - ISD 181: Opening 2 hrs late. No AM Fun & Friends. No AM ECFE.
• Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School: Opening 2 hrs late.
• Crosby-Ironton Schools - ISD 182: E-Learning Day.
• Crosslake Community School: E-learning day.
• Discovery Woods Montessori: Opening 2 hrs late.
• Hill City Schools - ISD 2: Opening 2 hrs late.
• Laporte Public School - ISD 306: Opening 2 hrs late.
• McGregor Schools - ISD 4: Opening 2 hrs late. Buses on plowed roads only.
• Northland Community Schools ISD 118: Opening 2 hrs late.
• Pequot Lakes Schools - ISD 186: E-learning day. Kid Konnection is open. Possibility of afterschool activities will be determined later Friday.
• Pillager Schools - ISD 116: Opening 2 hrs late.
• Pine River-Backus Schools - ISD 2174: Closed for a snow day. No e-learning.
• Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Schools - ISD 113: Opening 2 hrs late.
BRAINERD:
• Trinty Lutheran Church: Sons of Norway Potluck and Program is cancelled for Friday, December 16.
