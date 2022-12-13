Weather Related Closings and Cancellations

Send your weather related announcements to newstips@brainerddispatch.com. Please include name, city and date(s).

FRIDAY, DEC. 16, 2022

The following area schools are closed, starting late, E-learning or dismissing early:

SCHOOLS:

• Aitkin Schools - ISD 1: Opening 2 hrs late. Plowed roads only.

• Brainerd School District - ISD 181: Opening 2 hrs late. No AM Fun & Friends. No AM ECFE.

• Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School: Opening 2 hrs late.

• Crosby-Ironton Schools - ISD 182: E-Learning Day.

• Crosslake Community School: E-learning day.

• Discovery Woods Montessori: Opening 2 hrs late.

• Hill City Schools - ISD 2: Opening 2 hrs late.

• Laporte Public School - ISD 306: Opening 2 hrs late.

• McGregor Schools - ISD 4: Opening 2 hrs late. Buses on plowed roads only.

• Northland Community Schools ISD 118: Opening 2 hrs late.

• Pequot Lakes Schools - ISD 186: E-learning day. Kid Konnection is open. Possibility of afterschool activities will be determined later Friday.

• Pillager Schools - ISD 116: Opening 2 hrs late.

• Pine River-Backus Schools - ISD 2174: Closed for a snow day. No e-learning.

• Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Schools - ISD 113: Opening 2 hrs late.

EVENTS:

BRAINERD:

• Trinty Lutheran Church: Sons of Norway Potluck and Program is cancelled for Friday, December 16.

