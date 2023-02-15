99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Weather Related Closings and Cancellations - Wed., Feb. 15, 2023

Area school closings, delayed starts and early dismissals, business, event and meeting notices. Check back for updates to these listings.

weather-related-cancellations-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com
By Brainerd Dispatch and Echo Journal
February 14, 2023 09:57 PM
We are part of The Trust Project.

SCHOOLS:

The following area schools are closed, starting late, E-learning or dismissing early:

Laporte Public School - ISD 306: Delayed 2 hours.

Little Falls Community Schools - ISD 482: Delayed 2 hours.

Menahga Schools - ISD 821: Delayed 2 hours. No Headstart and no AM Preschool

MSCTC - Wadena Campus: Campus opening at 10:00 on Wednesday

Park Rapids School - ISD 309: Delayed 2 hours. No school readiness classes.

Pierz Schools - ISD 484: Delayed 2 hours.

Royalton Public Schools - ISD 485: Royalton Public Schools will open 2 hours late tomorrow, 2/15/2023. Morning 3 year old preschool and morning MAP are canceled. Buses will operate 2 hours late.

Swanville Public Schools - ISD 486: Delayed 2 hours.

Wadena-Deer Creek Schools - ISD 2155: Closed. E-Learning Day,

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Schools - ISD 113: Delayed 2 hours.

COMMUNITY:

Wadena County DAC: Closed. Treasure Trove Thrift Store Closed.

