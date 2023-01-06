Wesenberg sworn in for 2023 legislative session

ST. PAUL — On Tuesday, Jan. 3, state Sen. Nathan Wesenberg, R-Little Falls, was sworn in for his first term in the Minnesota State Senate.

“I’m honored to be sworn in to represent the great people of District 10, and I’m ready to get to work,” Wesenberg stated in a news release. “The voice of the people matters. I’ve spoken with families, friends, and neighbors across the district — they want their taxes cut, they want to preserve their Second Amendment rights, and to know their children are protected. It’s time for legislators to listen to the people of Minnesota, and I intend on doing that as I fight for the protection of our freedoms.”

Wesenberg will serve on the Education Policy, Labor, and Environment, Climate, and Legacy committees.