Weyerhaeuser Museum Riverbank Restoration Project recommended for state funding

LITTLE FALLS — The Morrison County Soil & Water Conservation District received support from the Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources recently when it was selected for inclusion in their annual recommendations to the Minnesota Legislature on how to allocate proceeds from the state’s Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund.

The Weyerhaeuser Museum Riverbank Restoration Project will aid in mitigating erosion issues on the property of the museum, owned and operated by the Morrison County Historical Society, located on Lindbergh Drive South in Little Falls. It will also aid in improving water quality along this section of the Mississippi River and create habitat for fish spawning.

If approved by the 2024 Legislature and signed into law by the Governor, the project would begin in July 2024.

“We are thrilled to be included in this year’s (Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources) funding recommended projects list and are appreciative of Shannon Wettstein, Mike Becker, and the staff of Morrison County Soil & Water for taking the lead on this application,” said Camille Warzecha, Morrison County Historical Society Board president, in a news release. “Their expertise and experience working with LCCMR was vital in the success of the proposal. We also wish to acknowledge the many donors who have contributed already to this project, including Morrison County, the City of Little Falls, and countless individuals, organizations, and agencies. Their support demonstrated local backing of the project, an integral component of the LCCMR application.”

By incorporating a unique method of bank stabilization, the project will significantly reduce the amount of soil and sediment entering the river during heavy rainfalls. Its use of angled jetties will also create critical fish habitat and maintain the overall health of this section of the upper Mississippi River.

The project was one of 101 included in the Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources’ recommendation following its 2024 request for proposals, which sought projects across several priority issue areas, including foundational data and information, water resources, environmental education, invasive species, renewable energy, methods to protect and restore habitat, and habitat protection and outdoor recreation. The Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources will meet on Nov. 16 to finalize these recommendations.

In response to the request for proposals, Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources received 218 proposals requesting a total of approximately $174 million. Members selected 102 proposals to invite in for a presentation before the commission. From this reduced pool, 101 proposals received a recommendation to the Legislature for some portion of the $79,644,000 available. Additional information on the commission and its 2024 provisional recommendations process can be found online at lccmr.mn.gov .

The Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund is a permanent dedicated fund in the Minnesota state treasury that was established by 77% voter approval of a constitutional amendment in 1988. The amendment directs forty percent of the net proceeds of the Minnesota State Lottery into the fund until the year 2025. Since 1991, approximately $697 million from the fund has been spent on over 1,700 projects that protect and enhance Minnesota's environment and natural resources in every county of the state.