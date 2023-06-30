What’s happening for the Fourth?

Brainerd

The Brainerd/Baxter Fourth of July parade will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, near downtown Brainerd and the Brainerd High School.

Live music will be at 8 p.m. at the Lyman P. White Park Amphitheater on East River Road.

There will be family relays at 8 p.m. at the Don Adamson Field, east of the high school football playing surface.

Fireworks will begin at 10:15 p.m. at the Don Adamson Field near the high school football stadium.

Crosby

The Fourth of July parade will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, in Ironton.

After the parade, head to the Crosby Memorial Park where there will be live music, entertainment and various activities for all ages.

Fireworks will be at dusk over Serpent Lake.

Crosslake

The 53rd annual Celebrate America fireworks show in Crosslake will take place shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday, July 1 — launched from Sand Island on the south end of Cross Lake.

Tune into Skeeter 101.5 FM radio to hear patriotic music simulcast to the fireworks. Watch the show from the water or from the shores of Cross Lake.

To donate to future fireworks shows, make checks payable to the PAL Foundation and mail them to: Crosslake Chamber, P.O. Box 315, Crosslake, MN 56442.

Or visit crosslake.com to make a donation, or donate through Venmo by searching @CrosslakeChamber.

Music

Before the fireworks, listen to Shane Martin playing modern country rock from 6-8 p.m. in the Crosslake Town Square band shell as part of the Music in the Square series sponsored by the Crosslake-Ideal Lions Club.

Enjoy the music while viewing the Legacy Gardens at Crosslake Town Square that were just completed in memory of community activists Linnea Anderson and Christine Sesin.

Grandpa’s Run for the Walleye

Also taking place Saturday, July 1, is the 26th annual Grandpa’s Run for the Walleye and Kids Sunfish Dash, based at the Crosslake Community Center.

The event will begin with the 10K run at 8:15 a.m., followed by the 5K run/walk at 8:30 a.m., and the Kids Sunfish Dash at 9:45 a.m.

The 5K and 10K routes are USA Track & Field certified and professionally chip-timed. Strollers and dogs on leashes are welcome and water stops will be available along the routes.

Online registration is available by following the Run for the Walleye quick link at www.wapoa.org .

Race day registration will be open at 7 a.m.

Registration cost for the 5K and 10K is $35. The registration fee for the Kids Sunfish Dash (up to age 10) is $10.

The Whitefish Area Property Owners Association sponsors the race and uses the proceeds to benefit fish habitat in the Whitefish Chain of Lakes.

Fairfield Township

Reading of the Declaration of Independence

The annual reading of the Declaration of Independence will be 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, at the Fairfield Town Hall, located about 15 miles north of Crosby or 5 miles south of Emily on Highway 6 just north of the intersection of State Highway 6 and County Road 36.

Start the holiday by acknowledging the document that established our independence as a nation no longer under colonial rule.

There will also be a short program of patriotic readings and music with light refreshments to follow.

Nisswa

Celebrate freedom in Nisswa on Monday, July 3, with the annual Freedom Days Parade at 7 p.m. and fireworks at dusk, among a full schedule of activities throughout the day.

Other highlights include turtle races, Water Wars, live music, food vendors and more.

Spectators will line both sides of Main Street to watch the parade that includes various floats, marching veterans' groups, high school marching bands, clowns, area royalty, fire trucks, car clubs, horse-riding groups and more.

Fireworks will be at dusk at the Nisswa Community Center.

Following is a schedule of events:

Monday, July 3

Noon: Kelvin the Magician at the corner of Main Street and Merril Avenue.

Kelvin the Magician at the corner of Main Street and Merril Avenue. 1 p.m.: Turtle race registration at the turtle track.

Turtle race registration at the turtle track. 2 p.m.: Turtle races at the turtle track.

Turtle races at the turtle track. 2-6 p.m.: Music by Shotgun Drama Junkies at The Pickle Factory.

Music by Shotgun Drama Junkies at The Pickle Factory. 3 p.m.: Kelvin the Magician at the corner of Main Street and Merril Avenue.

Kelvin the Magician at the corner of Main Street and Merril Avenue. 5:30 p.m.: Kelvin the Magician at the corner of Main Street and Merril Avenue.

Kelvin the Magician at the corner of Main Street and Merril Avenue. 7 p.m.: Freedom Days Parade on Main Street.

Freedom Days Parade on Main Street. 8-9:30 p.m.: Kids Carnival on Main Street.

Kids Carnival on Main Street. 8 p.m.-midnight: Music by Sugar Buzz at The Pickle Factory.

Music by Sugar Buzz at The Pickle Factory. Dusk: Fireworks from the Nisswa Community Center.

Firecracker Run

Start your holiday weekend at the 14th annual Nisswa Firecracker Run on Saturday, July 1, on Main Street in Nisswa.

The event offers a 5K, 10K and Kids Run starting at 8 a.m.

This event is known for its laid-back atmosphere; comfortable event shirts; crawfish boil; free beer; a Red, White and Blue foam party; and a Slip'N’Slide finish line.

The courses are spectator friendly with scenic views from Main Street to the nearby peaceful wooded roads and trails.

Professional chip timing and event management are part of the Firecracker Run.

For more information and to register, visit www.RunUpNorth.com .

The free Zorbaz Kidz Run, sponsored by Zorbaz, is for youth ages 10 and under and takes place after the 5K and 10K races are complete. Check in at the finish area at the Nisswa Community Center on the day of the event.

A parent or other family member must participate in the 5K or 10K run for a child to participate in the kids run.

The Nisswa Firecracker Run is a beneficiary to Bridges of Hope.

Artists show

Lakes Area Artists will host their annual exhibit and sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at Journey Church in Nisswa.

Lakes Area Artists is a group of professional artists from the central lakes area and beyond. The group has been together for over 25 years with annual sales in the Nisswa area.

Participating artists include Steven Weagel, Kerry Kupferschmidt, David Barthel, Tracy Miller, Pat Spence, Bill Grange and Tom Kulju.

A diverse range of colorful art will be exhibited including oils, watercolors, acrylics, hand-blown glass, sculpture, photography, pottery and mixed media. Find examples at www.Nisswa.com or https://www.facebook.com/lakesareaartistsmn .

Art varies from large custom paintings and photography to smaller format prints and greeting cards.

Admission is free.

Pequot Lakes

Celebrate Stars & Stripes Days in Pequot Lakes on Monday and Tuesday, July 3-4, with fireworks and the annual parade.

The event also features food vendors, bean bag toss tournament, kids’ activities, kiddie parade, music, craft fair and more.

Following is a schedule of events:

Monday, July 3

5 p.m.: Food vendors in South Trailside Park.

Food vendors in South Trailside Park. 5 p.m.: Beer garden by MN Traders on Main Street in front of the flags.

Beer garden by MN Traders on Main Street in front of the flags. 5 p.m.: Bean bag toss tournament registration in South Trailside Park.

Cost is $20 per team with two players per team. Youth bracket is for ages 8-14. Adult bracket is for ages 15-plus. Cash prizes will go to first- through third-place teams in each bracket.



5 p.m.: Kids’ activities in South Trailside Park, including bungee trampoline, bounce house and kids climb.

Kids’ activities in South Trailside Park, including bungee trampoline, bounce house and kids climb. 6 p.m.: Bean bag toss tournament in South Trailside Park.

Each team will be responsible for keeping track of their own score (honor system). Teams playing for first through third places will play for cash prizes.



7:30 p.m.: Live music by The Rusty Crayfish Band.

Live music by The Rusty Crayfish Band. Dusk: Fireworks by North Star Fireworks from the Pequot Lakes High School practice field. Best viewing locations are Trailside Parks, Pequot Lakes School and TDS parking lot.

Tuesday, July 4

7-11 a.m.: Pancake breakfast at the Pequot Lakes Fire Hall on Main Street, sponsored by the Pequot Lakes Fire District.

Pancake breakfast at the Pequot Lakes Fire Hall on Main Street, sponsored by the Pequot Lakes Fire District. 9 a.m.-2 p.m.: Craft fair and food vendors in South Trailside Park.

Craft fair and food vendors in South Trailside Park. 9 a.m.: Kids’ activities in South Trailside Park.

Kids’ activities in South Trailside Park. 9:30 a.m.: Kiddie parade at the band shelter in North Trailside Park.

Kiddie parade at the band shelter in North Trailside Park. 10-11:30 a.m.: Parade lineup in the Pequot Lakes Middle School parking lot.

Parade lineup in the Pequot Lakes Middle School parking lot. 10:30 a.m.: Pie eating contest in front of the Chamber building in South Trailside Park. Cost is $5 per person with cash prizes for winners.

Pie eating contest in front of the Chamber building in South Trailside Park. Cost is $5 per person with cash prizes for winners. Noon: Stars & Stripes Days Parade.

The parade will start on South Oak Street on the west side of Pequot Lakes School with the route traveling to Brown Street, Front Street, East Sibley Street, Government Drive, Main Street, South Washington Avenue, East Woodman Street and West Woodman Street, ending back at the school.

To donate to next year’s fireworks show, visit www.pequotlakes.com , scroll down and click on “Donate to the fireworks show.”

Or search @PequotLakesChamber to send a donation via Venmo.

Mail donations to: Pequot Lakes Chamber, P.O. Box 208, Pequot Lakes, MN 56472.