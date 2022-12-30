99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

What’s open and closed in the lakes area for New Year’s

A listing of places open or closed for the New Year's holiday.

openclosed
Shutterstock
By Dispatch staff report
December 30, 2022 01:30 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

The Brainerd Dispatch business office will be closed Monday, Jan. 2, in observation of the New Year’s holiday.

There will be a newspaper delivered Saturday, Dec. 31. The next e-edition will be Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Some banks and financial institutions may be closed Monday.

Many convenience stores, grocery stores and retail stores will be open during regular business hours New Year's Eve and New Year's Day but hours may vary.

Government offices, including Brainerd and Baxter offices, as well as Crow Wing County and Cass County offices, will be closed Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Verndale Clinic of Tri-County Healthcare will be closed Monday.

Read more
EntertainmentBriefs.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Entertainment Briefs — Dec. 28
A round-up of upcoming entertainment events, such as concerts, plays, music in the park, author events in the Brainerd lakes area.
December 28, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
live Music.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Live Music — Dec. 28
Live music in the Brainerd lakes area.
December 28, 2022 12:45 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
special events.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Special Events — Dec. 28
This calendar lists book or author events, auditions for theatrical productions, art, craft or food fairs and other unique entertainment events.
December 28, 2022 12:30 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
open-red-curtain.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Performing Arts — Dec. 28
This calendar lists theatrical productions and other unique entertainment events.
December 28, 2022 12:15 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Visual Arts.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Visual Arts — Dec. 28
The calendar lists art exhibits on display, as well as art workshops and activities.
December 28, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" movie poster
Arts and Entertainment
Review: ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ grants gift of laughter
Antonio Banderas returns as the swashbuckling feline who has now used up eight of a cat’s nine lives.
December 27, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
aspen trees
Local
SWCD annual tree sale, open house to begin
The Crow Wing Soil and Water Conservation District's goal with the annual tree sale is to reach a million trees sold locally and planted for a better environment in Crow Wing County.
December 25, 2022 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
BrainerdDispatchNews2.JPG
Local
Airport Commission to meet
The meeting will be Jan. 5, 2023.
December 25, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Volunteers giving gifts to seniors.
Local
FedEx purchases Christmas gifts for ‘Be a Pal’ seniors
Local FedEx employees bought Christmas gifts for seniors in assisted living facilities who are part of the “Be a Pal” program, which provides pen pals to those who may feel isolated or lonely.
December 25, 2022 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity volunteers help left the wooden framework of Lori Hannahs' new home in Pequot Lakes when it was under construction earlier this year.
Local
Just in time for the holidays: Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity helps woman own new home
Lori Hannahs’ new two-bedroom home in Pequot Lakes was built with funds raised by the 2021 and 2022 performances of Dancing with the Lakes Area Stars.
December 22, 2022 03:32 PM
 · 
By  Frank Lee

Related Topics: BUSINESSTHINGS TO DOEVENTSBRAINERD
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What to read next
CWCJudicalCenterSnow.JPG
Local
Ex-girlfriend finds Brainerd man’s pipe bomb while cleaning
When officers arrived at the home, they observed a section of metal pipe on a coffee table with two metal caps, one of which had a green fuse protruding from inside the device.
December 30, 2022 12:21 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast logo
Local
Listen: Accused murderer makes court appearance.
Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
December 30, 2022 11:39 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Child's drawing of decorated trees, animals, blue skies with sunshine.
Local
Weather Drawing: Bring on the sunshine
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401
December 30, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Henry Vacinek
The intersection of Cypress Drive and Hinckley Road as seen Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Baxter.
Local
Baxter approves Cypress Drive improvement project for 2023
The street project is linked to the construction of an apartment complex, expected to add about 250 rental units to the community.
December 30, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Sara Guymon