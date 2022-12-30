What’s open and closed in the lakes area for New Year’s
A listing of places open or closed for the New Year's holiday.
The Brainerd Dispatch business office will be closed Monday, Jan. 2, in observation of the New Year’s holiday.
There will be a newspaper delivered Saturday, Dec. 31. The next e-edition will be Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Some banks and financial institutions may be closed Monday.
Many convenience stores, grocery stores and retail stores will be open during regular business hours New Year's Eve and New Year's Day but hours may vary.
Government offices, including Brainerd and Baxter offices, as well as Crow Wing County and Cass County offices, will be closed Monday.
The Verndale Clinic of Tri-County Healthcare will be closed Monday.
