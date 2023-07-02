Whiskey Creek plan for water quality moves closer to starting line

BAXTER — Final plans for Whiskey Creek were approved by the Baxter City Council and the long anticipated project will go out for bids.

The initiative aims to take 13 acres of the former golf course around Whiskey Creek, which funnels roughly 400 acres of drainage from commercial properties, and transform it into a habitat of native plants and wildlife to clean up polluted water runoff before it reaches the Mississippi River.

For years, the city has been looking at options to improve the water quality flowing from the highly developed Highway 371 commercial strip as it moves through Whiskey Creek to the Mississippi River. The project, moving step by step, included the city getting the land around Whiskey Creek. Some of the most visible stretches of the creek are right along Excelsior Road and Cypress Drive where wildlife from Canada geese to great blue herons and egrets find a way to coexist right in the city.

The project site is near the Excelsior Road and Cypress Drive intersection on the former golf course. A large swath of heavily developed commercial area drains into Whiskey Creek and that polluted water winds its way to the Mississippi River. Contributed / City of Baxter

The undeveloped land provides Baxter with an unusual opportunity to create a stormwater improvement area to help clean contaminated water draining from the commercial area and do so with a blank canvas instead of trying to shoehorn something in an already developed location.

The 80-acre former golf course property, purchased by the Good Samaritan Society in 2013, includes the headwaters of Whiskey Creek. The golf course, which dated back into the 1920s, ceased operations at the end of the 2004 season. While plans have come and gone for the site, the land was largely left undisturbed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tuesday, June 20, HR Green Consultant Engineer Bridget Osborn went over the project’s final plans with the City Council. The project’s primary goal is to reduce the pollution , termed total suspended solids, which will also help the city meet the state’s requirements and secondarily treat total phosphorus in the stormwater runoff, which can increase algae growth and decrease dissolved oxygen.

Read more









“So the project goals overall are to reduce the total suspended solids or sediment, sand, everything in the water that kind of makes the water murky and gross,” Osborn said.

The MPCA has a total maximum load of suspended solids for the area.

This project is expected to account for 37% of Baxter’s total maximum daily load, which the MPCA describes as the maximum amount of pollutant a water body can receive without violating the water quality standards.

Osborn said the location is a great spot to be able to treat the water with one facility.

An example of what could be created for the Whiskey Creek work included high marsh and deep water areas, plants and trees. A diverse creek or wetland bed with higher and lower elevations beneath the water work to help clean the water.

Concept plan for Whiskey Creek. The design is expected to remove 67,400 pounds of total suspended solids a year and 160.6 pounds of total commercial phosphorus a year.<br/> Contributed / City of Baxter

Osborn said they wanted something different than just a big stormwater pond and created a stormwater weapon against pollution. It has a forebay, or a pool before the water flowing in gets to the wetland to allow a lot of the sand, dirt and crud to settle out first, Osborn said.

“And then having a more filtered water reached the other parts of the wetlands so that the water to be, you know, taken up by a lot of the plants in the area, and also trying to prevent a little of that green nastiness,” Osborn said of algae growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Water coming in from the west with a 66-inch pipe brings water from the commercial corridor. After filtering through the forebay and wetland, the water would arrive at a permanent pool, along the way the underwater topography would have varying depths. The plan includes a flood plain with some riprap areas designed to help slow the water before it moves out to the channel. The design is expected to remove 67,400 pounds of total suspended solids a year and 160.6 pounds of total commercial phosphorus a year. Dredging and maintaining the basis is needed to keep that out of the Mississippi River.

The water will enter via the pipe exiting on the east side of Golf Course Drive into the forebay settling basin and move through a pipe under a berm into the manufactured wetland, which snakes along the property, varying depth and providing different habitat along the way as many nutrients are captured to clean the water as possible. The creek will then end in another little pool area before it exits out a pipe to let Whiskey Creek continue on its way. Work is being designed to limit disturbance of existing wetlands and to put a pipe in place as the Design Road project begins. There will be a trail and some concrete area by the forebay to allow it to be cleaned more easily.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

The project is expected to cost $990,890, which includes a 15% contingency fund of $129,250.

Extra expenses, to stockpile earth removed for the project, for a 48-inch pipe, and a 15% contingency for the extra expenses, comes to $55,640 in separate project expenses.

Baxter and the Crow Wing Soils and Water Conservation District received a grant of $890,000 from the Board of Water and Soil Resources Clean Water Fund and $860,000 of that is designated for the city’s portion of construction.

Osborn said they realize costs right now are more than the grant, but they are waiting to see what bids come in. She said they are finding savings as Good Sam is allowing them to stockpile excavated earth on the site.

“We do have an alternative plan for a smaller stormwater wetland,” Osborn said in case they need to reduce costs even more as an option. For the city, the pipe with the Design Road project may be paid for from a different funding source.

Recent earth-moving work on the former golf course was to remove mercury contaminated soil found on the site. Good Samaritan was cleaning up that soil around former tee boxes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The council voted in favor of plans and ordered advertising for bids for the project. Mayor Darrel Olson was absent.

Renee Richardson, managing editor, may be reached at 218-855-5852 or renee.richardson@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at @DispatchBizBuzz.