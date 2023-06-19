Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, June 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Celebrating the classics in Crosslake

Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show brings out bevy of wooden boat beauties for the annual show. See more photos and video from the event.

Shiny beautiful classic wood boats on display in the water at the docks.
People check out antique boats on display during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kelly Humphrey
By Kelly Humphrey
Today at 4:57 AM
Classic wood boats at the dock. Moonlite Bay restaurant in the background. Bob House relaxing in his boat.
Bob House talks to people from his boat Maid ‘n ‘47, a Century 1947 SeaMaid, during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People check out antique boats on display during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.
1/40: People check out antique boats on display during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.
People check out antique boats on display during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.
2/40: People check out antique boats on display during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.
People check out antique boats on display during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.
3/40: People check out antique boats on display during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.
People check out antique boats on display during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.
4/40: People check out antique boats on display during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.
People check out antique boats on display during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.
5/40: People check out antique boats on display during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.
People check out antique boats on display during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.
6/40: People check out antique boats on display during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.
People check out antique boats on display during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.
7/40: People check out antique boats on display during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.
People check out antique boats on display during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.
8/40: People check out antique boats on display during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.
People check out antique boats on display during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.
9/40: People check out antique boats on display during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.
People check out antique boats on display during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.
10/40: People check out antique boats on display during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.
People check out antique boats on display during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.
11/40: People check out antique boats on display during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.
People check out antique boats on display during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.
12/40: People check out antique boats on display during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.
People check out antique boats on display during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.
13/40: People check out antique boats on display during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.
People check out antique boats on display during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.
14/40: People check out antique boats on display during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.
People check out antique boats on display during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.
15/40: People check out antique boats on display during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.
People check out antique boats on display during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.
16/40: People check out antique boats on display during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.
People check out antique boats on display during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.
17/40: People check out antique boats on display during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.
People check out antique boats on display during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.
18/40: People check out antique boats on display during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.
People check out antique boats on display during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.
19/40: People check out antique boats on display during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.
People check out antique boats on display during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.
20/40: People check out antique boats on display during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.
People check out antique boats on display during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.
21/40: People check out antique boats on display during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.
People check out antique boats on display during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.
22/40: People check out antique boats on display during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.
People check out antique boats on display during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.
23/40: People check out antique boats on display during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.
People check out antique boats on display during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.
24/40: People check out antique boats on display during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.
People check out antique boats on display during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.
25/40: People check out antique boats on display during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.
People check out antique boats on display during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.
26/40: People check out antique boats on display during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.
People check out antique boats on display during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.
27/40: People check out antique boats on display during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.
People check out antique boats on display during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.
28/40: People check out antique boats on display during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.
People check out antique boats on display during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.
29/40: People check out antique boats on display during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.
People check out antique boats on display during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.
30/40: People check out antique boats on display during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.
People check out antique boats on display during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.
31/40: People check out antique boats on display during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.
People check out antique boats on display during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.
32/40: People check out antique boats on display during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.
People check out antique boats on display during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.
33/40: People check out antique boats on display during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.
People check out antique boats on display during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.
34/40: People check out antique boats on display during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.
People check out antique boats on display during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.
35/40: People check out antique boats on display during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.
People check out antique boats on display during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.
36/40: People check out antique boats on display during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.
People check out antique boats on display during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.
37/40: People check out antique boats on display during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.
People check out antique boats on display during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.
38/40: People check out antique boats on display during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.
Classic wood boats at the dock. Moonlite Bay restaurant in the background. Bob House relaxing in his boat.
39/40: Bob House talks to people from his boat Maid ‘n ‘47, a Century 1947 SeaMaid, during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.
Shiny beautiful classic wood boats on display in the water at the docks.
40/40: People check out antique boats on display during the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay restaurant in Crosslake.

More visual storytelling

Kelly Humphrey
By Kelly Humphrey
Growing up in the Brainerd lakes area I realized that I never wanted to leave, so it is a true blessing that I was able to find a job at the Dispatch doing something I love. As a visual journalist, I work in the mediums of photography and videography to bring our readers everything from sports, hard news, weather and local events to slice of life documentation of our coverage area.
What To Read Next
Child's drawing of a kitty out on a summer day with sunshine and grass and a tree.
Local
Weather Drawing: Hello there little kitty
June 19, 2023 04:27 AM
 · 
By  Arianna Besett
A firefighter putting water on a wildfire.
Local
Wildfire along the Pine River burns 5 acres
June 18, 2023 03:49 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
photos of paddlers honoring soldiers
Local
Veterans voyage the Mississippi River to Stop Soldier Suicide
June 18, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Hannah Ward
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Road construction sign, low angle view
Local
Resurfacing to begin on Beaver Dam Road the week of June 19
June 16, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
CrosbyConstructionRoundabout.jpg
Local
Highway 6/210 closes at Crow Wing County Road 31 in Crosby June 19
June 17, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
People wait outside the Drunken Noodle.
Business
Biz Buzz: Drunken Noodle, Crosby Lofts and Lake and Co. host open houses in Crosby
June 16, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
prm-2023-best-of-contest.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Nominate your favs starting June 1, for the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes Contest!
May 31, 2023 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal