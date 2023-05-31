99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Wednesday, May 31

Who’s helping who: Dogs and students graduate from Babinski

The K9 Connection program partners students from the Brainerd Learning Center at Brainerd Public Schools with shelter dogs at the Babinski Foundation.

A student crouches down next to a dog
Syd Gentrie works with Jasper before they walk across the stage Wednesday, May 24, 2023, for the Babinski Foundation's K9 Connection program graduation.
Tim Speier / Brainerd Dispatch
Tim Speier
By Tim Speier
Today at 6:57 AM

PEQUOT LAKES — Seven dogs graduated from the Babinski Foundation’s K9 Connection program Wednesday, May 24, with the help of students from the Brainerd Learning Center.

The K9 Connection program partners students from the Brainerd Learning Center at Brainerd Public Schools with shelter dogs at the Babinski Foundation, with the goal of creating responsible, educated students and talented, obedient dogs.

The class is designed to pair students with a homeless shelter dog. This gives the students an opportunity to teach their dogs basic obedience skills using positive reinforcement while enabling the students to improve their self-esteem, determination and empathy, said Donna Sutton, the shelter’s executive director.

“It teaches them trust, patience, empathy and unconditional love through bonding and training of homeless shelter dogs,” Sutton said. “This improves the shelter dogs' chances of getting adopted too. So it's kind of a win-win for both the students and our homeless dogs.”

A stage in front of a building.
Friends, family and adaptors gathered at the Babinski Foundation Wednesday, May 24, 2023, for the K9 Connection program's graduation.
Tim Speier / Brainerd Dispatch

JoDee Moen, a teacher at the Brainerd Learning Center, proposed the program after having participated in a similar one while she lived in California.










The graduating class Wednesday was the second class to go through the program after it took a hiatus during the pandemic, Sutton said.

“Wednesday's program was just kind of a culmination of four weeks of the kids coming out to Babinski from our school at Brainerd Learning Center and training the dogs and getting the dogs accustomed to doing certain tricks and behaving a certain way,” Moen said.

Two people walking a dog.
JoDee Moen, right, a teacher at the Brainerd Learning Center, shows Autumn Schmidt where to walk with Sheba during the ceremony Wednesday, May 24, 2023, for the Babinski Foundation's K9 Connection program graduation.
Tim Speier / Brainerd Dispatch

Throughout the four weeks, students learn how to care for and train a dog with the help of dog trainer Christina Ausland-Franzen. The class also has presenters from multiple police departments bring in their K9s to demonstrate to the class all the things a dog can learn. Along with the training, rescue organizations from the area speak to the class about how dogs end up at Babinski.

“I'm in 10th grade and my dog's name is Amber. When I became a part of this group, I was nowhere prepared for the bond I was soon to make with my dog,” said Asher Ryan while holding her dog Amber. “I would love to say I chose her but if I'm being honest, she chose me. Or maybe we chose each other.”

Walking her dog Jasper across the stage, Syd Gentrie, said one of her biggest challenges was dealing with Jasper’s stubbornness, as they had that in common.

“I thought it would be a good opportunity for me to help out dogs and animals because I really appreciate them,” Gentrie said. “I just felt like it would give me something to do and keep me preoccupied from what is going on currently in my life. And it has.”

Jasper and two other dogs were adopted prior to graduation and left with their new families after the ceremony.

TIM SPEIER, staff writer, can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .

