Wildfire along the Pine River burns 5 acres

MISSION TOWNSHIP โ€” Firefighters responded to a wildland fire Saturday, June 17, along the Pine River in Crow Wing County.

The Mission Fire Department responded to the fire, reported at 12:46 p.m. as smoke and flames from the area. According to Fire Chief Eric Makowski, firefighters had a difficult time locating and extinguishing the fire due to the difficult terrain in the heavily wooded area.

Makowski said approximately 5 acres burned and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Assisting at the scene were the Crow Wing County Sheriffโ€™s Office, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the Crosslake Police Department.

