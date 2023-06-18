Wildfire along the Pine River burns 5 acres

MISSION TOWNSHIP — Firefighters responded to a wildland fire Saturday, June 17, along the Pine River in Crow Wing County.

The Mission Fire Department responded to the fire, reported at 12:46 p.m. as smoke and flames from the area. According to Fire Chief Eric Makowski, firefighters had a difficult time locating and extinguishing the fire due to the difficult terrain in the heavily wooded area.

Makowski said approximately 5 acres burned and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Assisting at the scene were the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the Crosslake Police Department.

