Wildfire burns 58 acres in Wadena County

NIMROD — The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a fire in the ditch in secion 8 of Lyons Township, along County Road 26, south of Nimrod.

The fire was reported at 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, May 30. It began to spread quickly due to the dry conditions. Multiple fire departments were dispatched to the scene, as well as aircraft and tracked vehicles from the Department of Natural Resources.

The fire was contained to 58 acres. No structures were damaged, and no injuries were reported. The fire is still under investigation. It is believed a mechanical issue on a passing vehicle caused the fire, the sheriff’s office reported in a news release.

The DNR Forestry, Sebeka Fire Department, Menahga Fire Department, Staples Fire Department, Wadena County Highway Department, Staples Ambulance, and Black Diamond Concrete Dozer/Heavy Equipment also responded to this incident.