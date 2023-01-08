99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, January 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Winners of the Voice of Democracy competition announced

The winners were announced in December.

By Dispatch staff report
January 08, 2023 02:27 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BRAINERD — Winners of the annual Voice of Democracy writing and speaking competition were honored recently in a ceremony at the Brainerd VFW Post.

The first place prize of $300 went to Craig Coonan of Brainerd, a 10th grade student at Brainerd High School. He will be joining the U.S. Marines after graduation.

A young man wearing a hoodie.
Craig Coonan
Contributed

In second place, with a $250 prize, was 10th grader Jagger Klecatsky of East Gull Lake, also a Brainerd High School student.

A young boy wearing a T-shirt.
Jagger Klecatsky
Contributed

Haleyrose Blowers from Motley, a ninth grade student at Pillager High School, took third place and received $200.

A young girl with red hair wearing a hoodie.
Haleyrose Blowers
Contributed

Honorable mention went to Argenis Solorzano, a senior at Crosby-Ironton High School.

ADVERTISEMENT

A young man wearing a blue hoodie.
Argenis Solorzano
Contributed

Find details and listen to the winning entry at brainerdvfw.org/voice-of-democracy.html .

Read more
The exterior of the Crow Wing County Land Services Building on a sunny winter day.
Local
Crow Wing County seeks comment on land use ordinance
A public hearing for proposed revisions is set for March 16 before the County Planning Commission.
January 08, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity
Local
Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity says it’s desperate for volunteers
The nonprofit housing organization serving Cass, Crow Wing, Hubbard and Wadena counties needs volunteers, especially to build homes. Volunteer levels fell during the coronavirus pandemic.
January 08, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
DispatchNewsBrief.JPG
Local
Meditation sessions offered in February
The sessions will focus on stress reduction, relaxation, mindfulness and inner peace.
January 08, 2023 06:27 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
CLC Central Lakes College banner with the sky in the background
Local
Community invited to join CLC music groups
The groups are open to musicians of any skill.
January 08, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Logo of Long Lake Conservation Center
Local
Long Lake Conservation Center announces summer camp schedule
Camps will be available nearly every week of summer.
January 07, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
News is highlighted as word on keyboard
Local
2023 Great American Think-Off question released
The Great American Think-Off is an exhibition of "civil disagreement between powerful ideas." The New York Mills Regional Cultural Center sponsors the annual philosophy contest.
January 05, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
scale-diet-fat-health-53404.jpeg
Health
Essentia Health clinic unveils weight-management services
Essentia’s medical weight-management specialists will develop individualized weight-loss plans.
January 05, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
974106+0720_radon01.jpg
Local
Radon testing during home purchases declined nearly 40% in 2022
Real estate transaction is a key time to identify and reduce cancer-causing gas, according to Minnesota Department of Health officials.
January 05, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
News is highlighted as word on keyboard
Local
Transportation department seeks public input on special service providers
The providers provide transportation services primarily for the elderly or people with disabilities, as well as non-emergency medical transportation services paid for with public funding.
January 04, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
EntertainmentBriefs.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Entertainment Briefs — Jan. 4
A roundup of upcoming entertainment events, such as concerts, plays, music in the park, author events in the Brainerd lakes area.
January 04, 2023 12:30 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report

Related Topics: STUDENT NEWSSTUDENTS IN THE NEWSVFWBRAINERD
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What to read next
MuchObligedGraphic.png
Local
Much Obliged: Toys for Kids
Toys for Kids drive was a success.
January 08, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Brainerd girls’ basketball coaching staff and families
MuchObligedGraphic.png
Local
Much Obliged: Shop with a Cop was a success
Sixty underprivileged kids were able to shop.
January 08, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Herman Bradley
A deck with plants and patio furniture.
Local
Ask the Master Gardener: A look at gardening trends coming for 2023
Houseplants, kitchen gardens, outdoor living spaces and much more should be popular choices for gardening enthusiasts this year.
January 08, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Knutson | U of M Extension Master Gardener
A news key is highlighted on a keyboard.
Local
Public hearing set on Tri-County Health Care’s relocation of services in Wadena
Tri-County Health Care hospital intends to move from 415 Jefferson St. N, Wadena, to 421 11th St. NW, Wadena, beginning March 24.
January 08, 2023 05:27 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report