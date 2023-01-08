Winners of the Voice of Democracy competition announced

BRAINERD — Winners of the annual Voice of Democracy writing and speaking competition were honored recently in a ceremony at the Brainerd VFW Post.

The first place prize of $300 went to Craig Coonan of Brainerd, a 10th grade student at Brainerd High School. He will be joining the U.S. Marines after graduation.

Craig Coonan Contributed

In second place, with a $250 prize, was 10th grader Jagger Klecatsky of East Gull Lake, also a Brainerd High School student.

Jagger Klecatsky Contributed

Haleyrose Blowers from Motley, a ninth grade student at Pillager High School, took third place and received $200.

Haleyrose Blowers Contributed

Honorable mention went to Argenis Solorzano, a senior at Crosby-Ironton High School.

Argenis Solorzano Contributed

Find details and listen to the winning entry at brainerdvfw.org/voice-of-democracy.html .