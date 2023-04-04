50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Winter’s last gasp? Strong winter storm moves into Brainerd lakes area

The storm is expected to move out of the area Thursday morning, and temperatures should climb back toward seasonal averages by the weekend, with highs in the 50s expected Saturday through Monday.

A person walks along a road on an overcast day with snow falling and high snowbanks on the side.
With light snow falling Tuesday, April 4, 2023, Melanie Quillin walks in north Brainerd. A wintery mix of precipitation is expected through Thursday for central Minnesota.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 12:00 PM

BRAINERD — Snow, accompanied by strong winds gusting up to 30 mph, moved Tuesday, April 4, into the Brainerd lakes area.

Aitkin, Cass, Crow Wing, Todd and Wadena counties are under a winter storm warning until 7 p.m. Wednesday, with heavy mixed precipitation expected. The National Weather Service in Duluth reported anywhere from 3-10 inches of snow could fall in the area, and ice accumulations could reach a quarter of an inch.

With wind gusts up to 50 mph possible, the weather service warned travel could be very difficult Wednesday due to blowing snow reducing visibility. The strong winds and potential for ice accumulations also could bring down tree branches and lead to power outages, the weather service reported.

More on the weather

“Expect a lot of sleet to mix in with snow,” the weather service reported. “Sleet will act to lower the total snow accumulations, but is equally as dangerous.”

The city of Brainerd declared a snow emergency effective Wednesday, April 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

Snowplowing will commence at 4 a.m. on Wednesday and extend into Thursday.

For a complete list of weather-related closings and cancellations , visit www.brainerddispatch.com .

The storm is expected to move out of the area Thursday morning, and temperatures should climb back toward seasonal averages by the weekend, with highs in the 50s expected Saturday through Monday.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Crow Wing County Jail
Local
Man charged with sexually assaulting multiple girls at Brainerd business
April 04, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
Local
Listen: Brainerd council extends city funding of Northland Arboretum
April 04, 2023 11:45 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
weather-related-cancellations-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Weather Related Closings and Cancellations - April 4, 2023
April 04, 2023 10:53 AM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch and Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
040423-itasca-state-park-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Mark your calendar! 2023 Free Park Days announced for Minnesota state parks, recreation areas
April 04, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
A movie poster for “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves."
Arts and Entertainment
Review: ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ movie breathes new life into board game
April 04, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
Bainerd High School track and field athletes run in a narrow patch of plowed field.
Local
Snow Track
April 03, 2023 06:14 PM
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
north-central-mn-in-custody.jpg
News
In-Custody in North-central Minnesota Jails
March 09, 2023 02:20 PM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr