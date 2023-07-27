Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Wise Road from Highway 371 to Beaver Dam Road opens July 28

The second phase of the Wise Road rehabilitation project, between Beaver Dam Road and County Highway 3, will begin Monday, July 31.

A map of the Wise Road rehabilitation project.
Contributed / Crow Wing County Highway Department
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 3:10 PM

BRAINERD — The first phase of the Wise Road rehabilitation project — from Highway 371 to Beaver Dam Road, also known as Crow Wing County Highway 5 — is complete and will be open to traffic Friday, July 28, the Crow Wing County Highway Department reported.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

The second phase of the project, between Beaver Dam Road and County Highway 3, will begin Monday, July 31. A detour utilizing Highway 371, Highway 210, County Highway 3 and County Highway 49 will be established. The roundabout at the intersection of Wise Road and Beaver Dam Road will remain open.

Crow Wing County has entered into a contract with Anderson Brothers Construction for full depth road rehabilitation on Wise Road between Highway 371 and County Highway 3.

Visit the county’s website crowwing.gov/ or call the County Highway Department at 218-824-1110 for additional information on the project or with any questions.

