Woman found dead near Highway 6 in Deerwood

DEERWOOD — A 48-year-old Perham woman was found dead Wednesday, Feb. 22, near Highway 6 in Deerwood

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident, reported at 12:43 a.m. on the 22000 block of State Highway 6 in Deerwood. According to the report, deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive woman lying on the ground. The woman, Nicole Gutzman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office reported it was unknown how long she had been lying there and the incident and cause of death are under investigation. Further information was unavailable Thursday afternoon.

Assisting at the scene were the Deerwood Police Department, Crosby Police Department, Cuyuna Police Department and the Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Ambulance.