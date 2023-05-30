99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Woman suffers injuries in bear encounter

After hearing their dog in a confrontation with something, the woman went outside and was injured by the black bear.

A woman's arm is visible with cuts and bruised from a swipe of a bear's claws
A 65-year-old woman from Minneapolis, who was staying in a cabin near Nisswa, was injured and received medical treatment after an encounter with a black bear. The woman went outside about midnight Thursday, May 25, after hearing their dog in a confrontation with something.
Contributed / Cass County Sheriff's Office
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 12:27 PM

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP — More details emerged from the case of a woman who was struck by a black bear and knocked to the ground Thursday, May 25, in Fairview Township.

In an update Tuesday, Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk reported the sheriff’s office received a report of a bear attack Friday. A 65-year-old woman from Minneapolis, who was staying in a cabin near Nisswa, was injured and received medical treatment.

Welk stated the investigation indicated the woman let their dog outside around midnight Thursday, when she heard the dog having a confrontation with something.

“She went outside to bring the dog in and encountered a black bear,” Welk stated. “She was struck by the bear in the chest and arm and knocked to the ground. Family members heard the struggle and were able to scare the bear from the victim and yard.”

The woman was taken to Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center and received treatment for injuries to her shoulder, chest, and back area from the struggle.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources notes there have been no fatal bear attacks in Minnesota. Since 1987, there have been eight unprovoked bear attacks in the state that resulted in hospitalization. All 10 victims fully recovered. In most of the incidents, the DNR stated bears were attracted to unsecured food sources at homes or campsites.

In three cases, the bears chased dogs that were not leashed. Bears perceive dogs as a threat, and dogs being chased often come back to their owner with the bear at heel.

One bear in the attacks had a very unusual brain disease that certainly motivated its aggressive behavior and it also showed signs of previously being in captivity. None of the other bears involved in attacks had any physical ailments.

Safety tips

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources offered following safety information when encountering black bears.

  • Watch from a safe distance or from inside to assess why it is there. Is there a food source like bird seed attracting the bear?
  • Wait and see if the bear leaves on its own. If the bear does not leave on its own but approaches (e.g., comes up on the deck or puts its paws on windows or doors), it’s time to try to scare it away: boldly shout, bang pots, slam doors, or throw something.
  • If an individual has bear spray, remove the safety, and be ready to use it if the bear approaches.
  • Sometimes bears exhibit a quick burst of aggression to defend against a perceived threat. The closer people are to the bear when it becomes aware of a person’s presence, the more likely it is to exhibit defensive behavior. This behavior is intended to intimidate and scare away the threat. It may pop its jaws, swat at the ground while blowing or snorting, and it may even bluff charge toward you. The bear is communicating to you that you are too close and it wants you to leave. This is not the time to argue with the bear.
  • Try to appear non-threatening. Speak to the bear in a calm tone and slowly back away. Do not run.

If encountering a bear on a trail, people should make their presence known by speaking calmly. Alter your route or back away slowly, going back in the direction you came. Walk, do not run, and keep your eye on the bear to see how it reacts. In most cases, the DNR reports, the bear will flee. “If the bear walks toward you, act boldly, yelling and throwing something at it. Do not climb a tree.”
“If you have bear spray, remove the safety, and point it toward the bear,” the sheriff’s office and DNR reported. “Starting with a quick spray is OK, as that will not make the bear aggressive.

If the bear retreats, leave the area immediately.”

If encountering a bear at a campsite, leave the area or try to make the bear leave. First be sure the bear has a clear escape route with no people or obstacles in the way. If the bear has a path to flee, act boldly, make loud noises, throw things, like rocks or sticks, in the bear’s direction.

Do not approach the bear. Do not offer it food.

“If you have bear spray, remove the safety, and be ready to use it if the bear approaches you,” the DNR reported.

Bear spray containing capsaicin (hot pepper liquid) is a good option to change the behavior of bold bears, the sheriff’s department and the DNR reported. “It also gives you peace of mind and can prevent a bear from attacking. It is available at most outdoor stores or online sporting goods retailers.”

When using bear spray, hold the can in two hands with one finger on the trigger and extend your arms straight out. Aim toward the bear’s face or slightly below as spraying over the bear’s head will not be effective.

The DNR advises deploying a two-second burst when a bear is 15-30 feet away.

“Typically, a bear will recoil immediately and paw at its eyes and face,” the DNR reported. “Prepare to deploy another burst if the bear doesn’t leave.”

Once the bear has either retreated or is cleaning itself, leave the area but do not run. Go to a safe place like a vehicle. Be careful not to touch your own face after using the bear spray, particularly if there is spray on your hands.

If bear spray gets into your eyes, wash with water if available. Remove and throw away any contact lenses. The spray will dissipate on its own in 30-45 minutes but swollen eyelids, coughing and nausea may occur until the spray is out of the person’s system.

For more information on bear encounters from the DNR, and a video on how to use bear spray, go to tinyurl.com/muwn55jx for more data on living with bears and other wildlife.

