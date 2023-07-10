Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in motorcycle crash

Mille Lacs County crash injures two as motorcycle hits deer on Highway 47

By Dispatch staff report
Today at 7:16 PM

BRAINERD — Two people were injured, with the passenger suffering life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash in Mille Lacs County.

Jeffery Thomas Reynolds, 35, Ogilvie, was driving a 1995 Kawasaki motorcycle with Tricia Lynn Wachsmuth, 38, Mora, as his passenger Saturday, July 8, on Highway 47. The two were northbound south of 290th Avenue when the motorcycle collided with a deer. The crash was reported at 2:49 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported Reynolds suffered non life-threatening injuries. Wachsmuth suffered life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale. Neither was wearing a helmet.

Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash. The Kanabec County Sheriff's Office, Ogilvie Fire Department and Welia Health Ambulance from Mora assisted at the scene.

By Dispatch staff report
