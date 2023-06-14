Woman's body found in Cross Lake

CROSSLAKE — A woman’s body was found in Cross Lake about 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 14.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office and the Crosslake Police Department were dispatched to an address on the east shore of Cross Lake for a report of an adult female found floating facedown in the water. The woman’s body was discovered within feet of the shoreline in front of her Crosslake home, the sheriff’s office reported.

Investigators from the sheriff’s office processed the scene. No foul play is suspected at this time, the sheriff’s office stated in a news release Wednesday afternoon. The woman’s body was transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. The name of the victim will be released pending notification of next of kin.

Assisting the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office were the Crosslake Police and Fire

departments.

