Women Veterans Virtual Town Hall meeting set for June 6

The virtual town hall meeting provides women veterans the chance to hear from and have concerns addressed by St. Cloud VA officials while observing social distancing guidelines.

By Dispatch staff report
Today at 2:57 PM

ST. CLOUD — A virtual veterans town hall meeting focused on improving VA health care services and programs for women veterans is scheduled at 5 p.m., Tuesday, June 6, for veterans served by the St. Cloud VA Health Care System.

The virtual town hall meeting provides women veterans the chance to hear from and have concerns addressed by St. Cloud VA officials while observing social distancing guidelines.

Veterans can visit tinyurl.com/4993zamw to attend the virtual meeting. Veterans may also call in (audio only) to listen to the meeting at 1-872-701-0185 and use conference ID 197 010 082#. If using a smartphone to access the town hall meeting, download the Microsoft Teams application that is found in the application store on the smartphone. The application can be found by searching for Microsoft Teams. If using a computer, simply click the link provided and select “Watch on the web instead.”

