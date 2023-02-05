WonderTrek’s Prozinski gains national fundraising certification

BRAINERD — Maria Prozinski, executive director of WonderTrek Children’s Museum, recently earned the designation of certified fundraising executive from Certified Fund Raising Executive International.

According to a news release, individuals granted the credential met a series of standards set by the organization, which include tenure in the profession, education and demonstrated fundraising achievement for nonprofit organizations. They have also passed a written examination testing the knowledge, skills and abilities required of a fundraising executive and have agreed to uphold accountability standards and the donor bill of rights.

WonderTrek is a museum in north-central Minnesota for children, families and educators funded in part by the Minnesota Legacy, Arts, Culture and Heritage Fund. WonderTrek brings together the region’s children and families. Material-rich environments, exhibits, events and programs engage children in the joy of play and the wonder of learning.

For further information, call 218-454-8990 or visit wondertrekmuseum.org .