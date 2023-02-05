99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, February 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

WonderTrek’s Prozinski gains national fundraising certification

WonderTrek is a museum in north central Minnesota for children, families and educators funded in part by the Minnesota Legacy, Arts, Culture and Heritage Fund.

Maria Prozinski
Maria Prozinski.
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
February 05, 2023 03:57 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BRAINERD — Maria Prozinski, executive director of WonderTrek Children’s Museum, recently earned the designation of certified fundraising executive from Certified Fund Raising Executive International.

According to a news release, individuals granted the credential met a series of standards set by the organization, which include tenure in the profession, education and demonstrated fundraising achievement for nonprofit organizations. They have also passed a written examination testing the knowledge, skills and abilities required of a fundraising executive and have agreed to uphold accountability standards and the donor bill of rights.

WonderTrek is a museum in north-central Minnesota for children, families and educators funded in part by the Minnesota Legacy, Arts, Culture and Heritage Fund. WonderTrek brings together the region’s children and families. Material-rich environments, exhibits, events and programs engage children in the joy of play and the wonder of learning.

For further information, call 218-454-8990 or visit wondertrekmuseum.org .

Read more
A woman stands in a soil health tunnel exhibit.
Local
17th annual Back to Basics sustainable living event Feb. 11
Workshops, vendors, exhibitors, lunch, door prizes and a keynote speaker are planned for the full-day event. There is no admission charge or registration required.
February 04, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
live Music.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Live Music — Feb. 1
Live music in the Brainerd lakes area.
February 01, 2023 04:27 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
special events.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Special Events — Feb. 1
This calendar lists book or author events, auditions for theatrical productions, art, craft or food fairs and other unique entertainment events.
February 01, 2023 03:27 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
open-red-curtain.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Performing Arts — Feb. 1
This calendar lists theatrical productions and other unique entertainment events.
February 01, 2023 02:27 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
EntertainmentBriefs.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Entertainment Briefs — Feb. 1
A round-up of upcoming entertainment events, such as concerts, plays, music in the park, author events in the Brainerd lakes area.
February 01, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Visual Arts.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Visual Arts — Feb. 1
The calendar lists art exhibits on display, as well as art workshops and activities.
February 01, 2023 01:27 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
"Minerva of the North" concert graphic
Arts and Entertainment
Lakes Area Music Festival presents ‘Minerva of the North’
Lakes Area Music Festival will present the program “Minerva of the North” on Sunday, Feb. 5, at Trinity Lutheran in Brainerd. The event will feature baroque instrumental and vocal repertoire.
February 01, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
"Living" movie poster
Arts and Entertainment
Review: ‘Living’ comes alive in bittersweet drama
“Living” is a new drama starring English actor Bill Nighy a veteran civil servant who receives a terminal diagnosis from his doctor and decides to live it up with the help of a plucky young woman.
January 31, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
Martin Luther King Jr. and others march for civil rights
Local
CLC invites community to Cultural Thursday event
Presenting will be a panel of Upward Bound Program students and staff and Sociology instructor Scott Foster, who were part of a trip last summer that looked at the U.S. Civil Rights Trail.
January 27, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Steve Kohls
Local
Rosenmeier Forum presents ‘The News Photography of Steve Kohls’
Kohls has shot news, sporting events and artistic photos for the Brainerd Dispatch for more than 47 years.
January 25, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report

Related Topics: BRAINERDNONPROFITSFUNDRAISERSMUSEUMS
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
A news key is highlighted on a keyboard.
Local
Sandy Lake Recreation Area will reopen for public camping on May 1
Corps of Engineers says major rehab work on Sandy Lake Dam, started in February 2021, is complete. Cleanup and grounds restoration expected for spring 2023.
February 04, 2023 03:27 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Pete Stauber
Local
Stauber chosen as chairman of the subcommittee on Energy and Mineral Resources
Stauber previously served as the ranking member of the subcommittee in the 117th Congress.
February 04, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
meetingAgendas.JPG
Local
Agendas
Area listings of agendas
February 04, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Small newsboy yelling into megaphone to illustrate What's Doing, a community listing of Brainerd lakes area events.
Lifestyle
What's Doing
A listing of area meetings and events in the Brainerd lakes area.
February 04, 2023 10:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report