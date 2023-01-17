Work continues on supportive housing project in Brainerd

BRAINERD — Construction is underway for the fourplex building that will be known as Creekside Community on Jackson Street in Brainerd.

The units, built by My Neighbor to Love Coalition, are the first phase of four in what will be an affordable rental housing community for those experiencing homelessness.

My Neighbor To Love Coalition is a nonprofit working to end homelessness and extreme poverty in the Brainerd lakes area through affordable housing, access to solution-based resources and a place to belong.

The goal of Creekside Community is to address the contributing factors of homelessness for each individual or family.

“Many people without housing see no end in sight and no hope for their future. They feel isolated and abandoned,” Vicky Kinney, executive director of the nonprofit, said in a news release. “We believe every person has worth and we want to help get them on a path toward self-sufficiency and fulfilling their potential.”

Phase Two of Creekside Community will include a 12-plex multi-family structure and a holistic health center with transitional housing on the upper level. Named Creekside Center, this health facility will provide space for support meetings, mental health services, socializing and classes

related to healthy living and pre-employment preparation.

Vicky Kinney, board chair of My Neighbor To Love Coalition, and Eric Larson, of Nor-son Construction, talk Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, about a project on Jackson Street, aimed at providing housing for those experiencing homelessness. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

My Neighbor To Love Coalition is joining forces with Lighthouse Beginnings to develop an employment preparation course Kinney expects to benefit both residents and local employers. The goal of the course will be to help participants explore education and career options.

Course graduates will understand the dignity of work and the qualities of a great employee, the release stated, and they’ll learn not only how to find employment but also how to maintain and thrive in their jobs. The nonprofit plans on matching liaison support to employees who may benefit from that extra mentorship.

“Repeatedly receiving handouts diminishes a person’s sense of dignity,” Kinney said. “We believe stable employment is the path out of poverty.”

Members of My Neighbor To Love Coalition encourage both short-term and long-term solutions, focusing both on “give a man fish, feed him for a day” and “teach a man to fish, feed him for a lifetime.” Nonprofit leaders expressed gratitude for the emergency support available in the community and desire the continued funding and success of that necessary work.

They reported seeing their role as coming alongside and taking the community response to homelessness to the next step. They said they hope others in the lakes area who believe that transformation is possible will join them in their efforts to bring a solution that will end their homelessness altogether.

“Building a community where caring for one another is prioritized is an important part of our mission,” board member Stephanie Pontius stated in the release, adding My Neighbor To Love Coalition is preparing for a community advocate program.

Leaders are seeking volunteers willing to come alongside a Creekside Community resident or family and be a friend who will encourage and support residents as they learn and grow through changes. These volunteers can also choose to be advocates for Creekside Community by promoting the intentional living concept and raising awareness of the needs in the area. Anyone interested in learning more about the community advocate program can email Pontius at stephanie@mntlc.org .

For more information on the projects, email info@mntlc.org .

How to help

Fundraisers are underway to help complete the fourplex this spring and start the second phase in the summer. Community members are invited to sponsor a home or become foundational givers by donating online at mntlc.org . Volunteer opportunities to finish the interiors of the small rental units will be available soon.

Upcoming fundraisers include Pints for a Purpose from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Jack Pine Brewery and an event Feb. 23 at Dennis Drummond Winery.

Donations may also be mailed to My Neighbor To Love Coalition at P.O. Box 581, Nisswa, MN 56468.