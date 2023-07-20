Work could start next year on senior living, day care complex in Brainerd

BRAINERD — Plans are moving forward for a senior living complex and child care facility in Brainerd.

The Foundation for Health Care Continuums, also known as Country Manor, plans to build a facility composed of 92 senior apartments, 18 memory care units and a day care component serving eight infants, 14 toddlers, 40 preschoolers and 30 school-aged children off Beaver Dam Road in Brainerd. The complex would also offer rehabilitation services for residents and the public.

The project went before the Brainerd City Council Monday, July 17, as members approved the first reading of an ordinance that would establish a planned unit development overlay district.The 54-acre project area lies north of the Northtown housing development, east of Beaver Dam Road. The land is zoned Contemporary Neighborhood 2, which is intended for predominantly single-family detached residential uses, with some multi-family uses woven throughout the district. With a planned unit development overlay district, the developer can operate a commercial day care facility as permitted use — instead of a conditional use under CN-2 guidelines — as well as offices and clinics, which are not allowed in CN-2 districts.

The blue outline on a map shows the 54 acres that are slated as the location of Country Manor, a senior living and day care facility proposed off Beaver Dam Road in Brainerd. Contributed

The city’s Planning Commission had a public hearing on the issue in June. Residents in the nearby Northtown development asked about road access to the facility and if it would connect to their streets. Country Manor will have its own private access off newly platted roads that will not connect to Northtown.

Planning Commission member Mike Duval expressed concerns about wetlands designated by the Department of Natural Resources on the land. Developers said they had not yet reached out to the DNR about the wetlands but will be sure to do so.

The City Council will do a second reading of the planned unit development ordinance at its next meeting to solidify the rezoning of the project.

City Council members also agreed Monday to replat the land, allowing for two lots and three outlots so the senior living facility can be constructed on the north side of the property. Approval of a final planned unit development plan will come later.

Developers are optimistic about being able to begin construction on the project next year.

Country Manor began in 1970 as a 60-bed nursing facility and has now expanded to two campuses in Sartell and St. Joseph with a combined 241 senior living units and a variety of other amenities, like clinics, convenience stores, wellness centers, pharmacies and chapels.

Chief Operating Officer Brian Kelm told the council in 2021 he envisions walking trails around the new campus in Brainerd so residents can enjoy nature and added facilities would all be connected so they would not have to brave the cold temperatures and snow in the winter.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .