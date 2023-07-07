Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Work on Wise Road begins July 10

The full depth rehabilitation project will extend on Wise Road from Highway 371 to Beaver Dam Road.

A map showing detours for road rehabilitation work on Wise Road.
Contributed / Crow Wing County Highway Department
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 8:41 AM

BRAINERD — Crow Wing County has entered into a contract with Anderson Brothers Construction for full depth road rehabilitation on County State Aid Highway 49 (Wise Road) between Highway 371 and County Highway 5 (Beaver Dam Road).

The first phase of this project will begin Monday, July 10, and is expected to be complete on July 28. A detour utilizing Highway 371, Highway 210, County Highway 3, and County Highway 49 will be established. The roundabout at the intersection of County Highway 5 will remain open during this time.

Visit the County’s website at https://crowwing.gov/149/Current-Projects or call the County Highway Department at 218-824-1110 for additional information.

By Dispatch staff report
