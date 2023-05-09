99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Work resumes on Highway 371 east of Gull Lake

When complete in June, MnDOT stated the $6.8 million project will improve safety, traffic flow and local access on Highway 371.

A map of the Highway 371 construction project.
Travelers can expect weekday lane closures with reduced speeds on both directions of Highway 371 as a $6.8 million access and safety improvement project beginning Monday, June 20, 2022.
Contributed / Minnesota Department of Transportation
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 8:56 AM

BAXTER — Brainerd lakes area travelers may encounter periodic lane closures and minor delays as work resumed on Highway 371, east of Gull Lake, on Monday, May 8, the Minnesota Department of Transportation noted in a news release.

Crews will return to pave the west frontage road north of Gull Lake Dam Road, establish turf and complete any other remaining tasks along Highway 371. Work will occur on weekdays.

In 2022, three new intersections were constructed with a J-turn design at Gull Lake Dam Road (County Road 125), Birchdale Road (Brainerd International Raceway main entrance) and Green Gables Road (County Road 126). Crews also reconstructed and extended both frontage roads along Highway 371; replaced underground pipes and repaired ditch drainage; and resurfaced work areas, including shoulders and entrances.

When complete in June, MnDOT stated the $6.8 million project will improve safety, traffic flow and local access on Highway 371.

For more information, visit the Highway 371 Brainerd project webpage .

For real-time travel information on Highway 371, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store .

By Dispatch staff report
