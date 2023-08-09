Work to continue inside Brainerd’s water tower

BRAINERD — The next phase of work on Brainerd’s historic water tower includes windows, interior stairs and electrical improvements.

Brainerd City Council members approved a revised proposal from LHB for the work during their meeting Monday, Aug. 7, at a cost of $14,000.

More Brainerd City Council coverage





After putting a new roof on the tower last fall, those working on restoring the structure will turn their sights to the interior. Work on repairing the winding staircase inside and restoring the windows looking out was originally planned to take place when the roof was installed, but higher than expected construction costs pushed those plans out to a later date. The work is now able to occur after council members agreed last year to allocate $200,000 worth of American Rescue Plan Act money to the project.

Paired with $112,000 remaining from the $300,000 the council earmarked for the tower’s demolition back in 2018 if the funds could not be raised to save it, the city still has $298,000 left for the tower’s restoration after spending money on the new plans for the next phase.

LHB’s professional services proposal includes plans for the stairs and windows, along with electrical work within the tower shaft and the now-covered bowl.

ADVERTISEMENT

Right now, there is no lighting between the bowl and the roof, City Engineer/Public Works Director Jessie Dehn told the council Monday.

After this phase of work, the next step is repairing the stucco on the tower’s exterior, for which the Historic Water Tower Preservation Committee has sought grants.

In other business Monday, the council:

Approved the hiring of Cameron Walkowiak as a police officer, effective July 31, placed at Step 1 of the wage grid, earning $31.35 per hour.

Approved an event application for the 2023 Brainerd Homecoming 5K set for Sept. 23, starting in Kiwanis Park and using the Buffalo Hills and Boom Lake trails and East River Road.

Approved a new lease agreement with the transit department at a rate of $700 per month. Leased office space for transit programs is an eligible expense to be reimbursed on a yearly basis from the state, therefore the city has always leased the space to the transit program. The lease was last increased to $660 in 2022, and the higher rent accounts for inflation and higher utility costs.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

Approved change orders for the Harrison Elementary Safe Routes to School project at a cost of $12,638. The changes account for a reduced cost of asphalt, extended contract time to allow for the installation of rapid-flashing beacons and sidewalk improvements. The estimated total cost with the changes is $492,164.24, and the city received a $500,000 grant for the project.

Approved a letter of support for the Minnesota Department of Transportation to apply for a federal multimodal projects discretionary grant for the Highway 210/Washington Street project.

ADVERTISEMENT

Denied an interim use permit for a short-term rental property on South Ninth Street after learning the owner had operated the property as such without the proper permit.

Approved a joint powers agreement with MnDOT for engineering services for the roundabout project at South Sixth and Willow streets. The agreement states MnDOT will share in 50% of the costs of the engineering contract, which is $393,994.50.

Scheduled a workshop to discuss the 2024 budget at 6 p.m. Aug. 28.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .