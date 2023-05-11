Workers to study water tower stucco for repairs

BRAINERD — A large construction crane at Brainerd’s historic water tower this week is a mark of the next phase of work to restore the structure.
After being fitted with a
new roof
last year, the tower is now in need of new stucco, some of which has
fallen off in chunks
in the past few years.
Workers are examining the deterioration level of the stucco to determine the scope of work and the cost to fix the outside of the tower. Members of the historic water tower preservation committee will then determine how to move forward.
1/5: Workers check the deterioration level of the stucco on the historic water tower Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Brainerd.
2/5: Workers check the deterioration level of the stucco on the historic water tower Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Brainerd.
3/5: Workers check the deterioration level of the stucco on the historic water tower Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Brainerd.
4/5: Workers check the deterioration level of the stucco on the historic water tower Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Brainerd.
5/5: Workers check the deterioration level of the stucco on the historic water tower Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Brainerd. The study will determine the level of repairs needed to fix the tower's exterior.
Helping the cause
Water tower paraphernalia is on sale at Visit Brainerd, with proceeds supporting future repairs on the tower. The newest item is a 3D puzzle of Babe the Blue Ox standing in front of the tower. For $35, the puzzle comes with paints to put finishing touches on the model.
