STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Monday, January 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Worst mining disaster in state’s history occurred almost a century ago

Milford Mine Memorial Park honors the 48 miners working in the Milford Mine on Feb. 5, 1924 — most of whom died when the mine collapsed. The park is about 4 miles north of Crosby along Highway 6.

A sign indicates visitors to the Crow Wing County park of the location of Milford Mine Memorial Park in Crosby.
Dispatch file photo
Frank Lee
By Frank Lee
January 30, 2023 06:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

CROSBY — None of the seven survivors of the worst mining disaster in Minnesota’s history are alive today to tell the tale. But the scope of the 1924 tragedy in Crosby makes it hard to forget.

“He was working underground but something broke up above,” said Gloria Sabyan Perpich, whose father survived the Milford Mine collapse. “And he was a mechanic so he got called up to fix whatever broke, and he was upset because it was 20 below out.”

Perpich talked about the disaster at the 90th-anniversary remembrance event held in 2014. She explained how her dad lived while so many others perished underground.

“He wasn’t up an hour and the water came up,” Perpich said of the 200-foot Milford Mine, which had multiple levels but only one shaft leading to the surface.

About 15 minutes before the miners’ shift ended, water and mud flooded into the mine at such a rapid rate that all the levels, including the 200-foot deep shaft, were filled to within 15 feet of the surface in less than 20 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The first warning something was wrong was when the miners felt a sudden gust of warm wind. The gust of air was so strong it blew out the gas lamps on their hats or knocked their hats off altogether,” according to Crow Wing County officials.

Other Milford Mine stories
2817259+091416.N.BD_.MilfordParkDesiginationweb.jpg
News
Remembering a dark day of disaster: 95 years ago, men died in Milford Mine
CROSBY--Just 15 minutes more and the men in the depths of the Milford Mine would have been at the end of their shift, but that kind of luck wasn't on their side 95 years ago--Feb. 5, 1924, the date of Minnesota's worst mining disaster near Crosby.
February 06, 2019 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch
Health
Milford Mine disaster: It started with ill wind and left 41 dead in '24 tragedy
Loss of life in a West Virginia coal mine stirred memories of a winter when the nation's greatest single iron mine tragedy took lives in central Minnesota.
January 04, 2006 11:00 PM
A sign indicates visitors to the Crow Wing County park of the location of Milford Mine Memorial Park in Crosby.
Local
Crow Wing County park honors those who lost their lives in Milford Mine tragedy
Most of the 48 miners working in the Milford Mine near Crosby in 1924 died in the worst mining disaster in Minnesota's history. But out of the tragedy, a Crow Wing County park was born.
August 29, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
Frank Perpich (left) talks to Gloria Perpich Wednesday, who is assisted by Sue Coffin on the boardwalk bridge Wednesday at the Milford Mine Memorial Park grand opening. Gloria Perpich’s father left the mine an hour before it collapsed, killing 41 miners on Feb. 5, 1924. Family of the miners and friends reminisced about Minnesota’s worst mining disaster while touring the new Crow Wing County park located 4 miles north of Crosby. Steve Kohls/Brainerd Dispatch Video and Gallery
News
Milford Mine tragedy memorialized as county park
CROSBY--It was Minnesota's worst mining disaster, but out of the tragedy that killed many local miners near Crosby many decades ago, something beautiful eventually came out of it.
September 13, 2017 09:10 PM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
Health
Mine drama brings back memories of 1924 Milford Mine disaster on Cuyuna Iron Range
CROSBY (AP) -- Nearly eight decades ago, a rush of mud and swamp water poured into an iron mine on Minnesota's Cuyuna Iron Range, drowning 41 men and flooding nearby towns with grief.
August 04, 2002 11:00 PM
2817259+091416.N.BD_.MilfordParkDesiginationweb.jpg
News
Crow Wing County Board: Milford Mine achieves regional park status
Milford Mine Memorial Park was one of 14 parks and trails in Minnesota deemed regionally significant last month by a state commission. The Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission announced the Crow Wing County park achieved regiona...
September 13, 2016 09:56 PM
 · 
By  Chelsey Perkins

Milford Mine Memorial Park honors the 48 miners working in the mine on Feb. 5, 1924 — most of whom died. The county park is located about 4 miles north of Crosby along Highway 6.

“On that fateful day, around 3:30 in the afternoon, a mine shaft collapsed allowing a flood of water and mud to fill an underground network of tunnels claiming the lives of 41 men,” according to a county description of the park.

Crosby Mayor Diane Cash said on Friday, Jan. 27, her family moved to the area in 1992.

“My children and I took tours at the Milford Mine in the’ 90s before it closed down,” Cash said.

Frank Perpich (left) talks to Gloria Perpich Wednesday, who is assisted by Sue Coffin on the boardwalk bridge Wednesday at the Milford Mine Memorial Park grand opening. Gloria Perpich’s father left the mine an hour before it collapsed, killing 41 miners on Feb. 5, 1924. Family of the miners and friends reminisced about Minnesota’s worst mining disaster while touring the new Crow Wing County park located 4 miles north of Crosby. Steve Kohls/Brainerd Dispatch Video and Gallery
Frank Perpich (left) talks to Gloria Perpich Wednesday, who is assisted by Sue Coffin on the boardwalk bridge Wednesday at the Milford Mine Memorial Park grand opening. Gloria Perpich’s father left the mine an hour before it collapsed, killing 41 miners on Feb. 5, 1924. Family of the miners and friends reminisced about Minnesota’s worst mining disaster while touring the new Crow Wing County park located 4 miles north of Crosby. Steve Kohls/Brainerd Dispatch Video and Gallery

The Minnesota Historical Society listed the Milford Mine Memorial Park in 2011 as a site on the National Register of Historic Places.

“I've talked with some original settler families’ members, and they talk about it a lot,” Crosby said of the Milford Mine tragedy. “But our population here, now, is aging enough where a lot of them that have family that was there is no longer around.”

Some of the descendants of the miners were present at the 2017 grand opening of the Milford Mine Memorial Park located at 26351 Milford Lake Drive.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Transforming this natural and man-made habitat into a recreation area to be enjoyed by area residents and visitors is a humble attempt to preserve the memory of those who gave their lives to pursue the American dream and provide for their families,” according to county officials.

MORE ABOUT BRAINERD HISTORY BY FRANK LEE:
John Erickson stands next to one of the display cases Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Brainerd High School with artifacts he has curated for the school's sesquicentennial exhibit.
Local
Brainerd High exhibit commemorates school's sesquicentennial anniversary
Brainerd High School volunteer archivist/curator John Erickson puts together an exhibit at the school to commemorate its sesquicentennial anniversary.
January 23, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
Second Northern Pacific Railway depot
Local
Downtown marker recounts almost a century’s worth of Brainerd history
A marker was erected in September 2022 with information about the Headquarters Hotel, the Arlington Hotel and the second Northern Pacific Railway depot after the original was struck by a snowplow.
January 16, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
The sun reflects off the snow-covered Hitch-Wayne Park in Brainerd on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
Local
Little-known sledding park has ties to Brainerd’s past
The Brainerd park off South Seventh Street is a little-known snow-sledding paradise. The 2-acre park was named after Brainerd real estate agent Vern Hitch and Wayne Rosvold, a 5-year-old boy.
January 09, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee

The county board approved the memorial park concept in 2007. Phase 1 of the project was completed in 2010 and included an access road, a parking area and a walking path construction.

A sign was erected at the park entrance, a picnic shelter with three picnic tables and two cooking grills, a small lakeside picnic area, benches and a bike rack were built in 2012.

The boardwalk at Milford Mine Memorial Park.
The boardwalk at the Milford Mine Memorial Park, seen Tuesday, July 12, 2022, spans two points of land at Milford and Foley lakes at the park.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

Construction work continued in 2016 at the memorial park located at 26351 Milford Lake Drive and included a boardwalk, trails, kiosk construction and interpretive displays.

Other plaques in the park include detailed information about the miners, such as their age, residency, whether they were married and more.

“More than 30 of the 41 miners who died were married, leaving 88 children fatherless,” according to county officials.

Final work in 2017 included a permanent outhouse, a covered shelter and a canoe landing.

FRANK LEE may be reached at 218-855-5863 or at frank.lee@brainerddispatch.com . Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchFL .

Related Topics: HISTORICALCROW WING COUNTYCROSBYIRON RANGEMINING
Frank Lee
By Frank Lee
I cover arts and entertainment, and write feature stories, for the Brainerd Dispatch newspaper. As a professional journalist with years of experience, I have won awards for my fact-based reporting. And my articles have also appeared in other publications, including USA Today. 📰
What To Read Next
Fine Arts Student - Annika Gearey
Local
Fine Arts Student of the Week: Junior explores new field with videography
This week's Fine Arts Student of the Week is Brainerd High School junior Annika Gearey.
January 30, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A mass of anglers out on the lake ice during the extravaganza.
Local
National Weather Service issues wind chill advisory
The National Weather Service issued a wind chill advisory in effect from 6 p.m. Sunday to noon Monday with wind chill values of 25-35 below zero expected.
January 29, 2023 07:55 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Nisswa Police squad
Local
Nisswa crash injures Pequot Lakes man
Robert Donald Zweigle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
January 29, 2023 03:46 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brainerd Fire Truck Door
Local
Brainerd firefighters respond to call
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
January 29, 2023 03:34 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report