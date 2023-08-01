Years of preparation help county fair start without a hitch

BRAINERD — Trucks were backing up their trailers, hay was being loaded into the freshly cleaned barns and people were running all over the place Monday, July 31, in preparation for the opening day of the Crow Wing County fair.

“Everybody wants to be in at the same time,” said Gary Doucette, general manager of the Crow Wing County Fair. “It's like rush hour traffic in the cities. It's just all of a sudden, everything comes to a standstill for a while.”

After initially telling the Crow Wing County Fair Board he would work as the general manager for a year, Doucette has held the position for the last eight years as he enjoyed making something he loved better.

Mavin Boeder, left, and his sister Maci Boeder pose next to their corn Monday, July 31, 2023, before entering it for judging at the Crow Wing County Fair. Tim Speier / Brainerd Dispatch

“I just really really love the kids, the animals and the fair atmosphere,” Doucette said. “We've made it just a little bit better than when we started. And so this is it for me, this is my last official fair.”

Doucette said he’s proud of the legacy he is leaving at the fair. He loves the culmination of planning during set up day — the Monday before the fair.

Getting the cattle barn prepared for entrants for the last 30 years is Robert Dambowy, who has been the manager of the cattle barn for the last 20 years.

Dambowy said he started working for the fair when his kids were in 4-H and he “never left.”

Besides finding the occasional cow wandering around his barns in the morning, most years go off without a hitch, Dambowy said. This year he expects to house around 40 head of cattle.

Also out prepping for the big day was Les Pikula, who was cutting onions at the Brainerd Eagle's food stand.

Les Pikula, left, Rod McCulley and Ron Allord cutting onions Monday, July 31, 2023, at the Brainerd Eagles food stand for the Crow Wing County Fair. Tim Speier / Brainerd Dispatch

Pikula said he and the club had been at the fair for about 16 years since they saw an ad in the paper and decided it would make for a good fundraiser.

Beside the burgers at the Eagle’s food stand, Pikula said the one thing he loves to eat at the fair is ice cream. And after 16 years of fairs, he would like to remind people to wear their sunscreen.

Backing their Miller Concessions cheese curd trailer into its spot was Ben Wondra, who has been working concessions at the fair for around nine years.

Backing the Miller Concessions cheese curd trailer into its spot Monday, July 31, 2023, for the Crow Wing County Fair. Tim Speier / Brainerd Dispatch

“Realistically, it's just this is a fun fair to be at,” Wondra said. “It's a nice county fair, with good small-town vibes and a good crowd that comes out.”

Though he admits he is biased, Wondra said his favorite thing to eat at the fair is jalapeno cheese curds.

Getting all of his engines set up was Greg Olson, who keeps coming back to the fair because he loves the fun of putting on show.

Olson said people love stopping by to see engines from over 100 years ago still working and running.

1 / 2: Greg Olson was getting gas engine ally ready Monday, July 31, 2023, for the Crow Wing County Fair. 2 / 2: Greg Olson was getting gas engine ally ready Monday, July 31, 2023, for the Crow Wing County Fair.

Getting his five minutes of rest in the shade before being called away to assist someone, Doucette said he couldn't thank enough all the people who help set up and get everything ready.

Doucette said it's time to move on and let a younger person have a try at general manager, and he hopes the next person cares and loves the fair as much as he does.

Though worrying about next year's fair is quickly overshadowed by getting this year's fair off the ground without a hitch. He again thanked all the people who helped through the years as he said none of this could of been accomplished without them.

“Somedays you just want to throw your hand up and say, ‘Oh, my gosh,’ but you look around after it's all set up and you go, ‘Oh wow, I played a little part in making that happen,’” Doucette said. “I mean, it brings a tear to your eye, because I know this is going to be it.”

TIM SPEIER, staff writer, can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .